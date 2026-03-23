New Delhi, A Comptroller and Auditor General report tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Monday flagged deficiencies in the implementation of child protection measures in the national capital, saying efforts were "deficient and slow in most areas". CAG report flags gaps in child protection measures in Delhi between 2018-21

Tabled by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the performance report on "Children in Need of Care and Protection", covering 2018-19 to 2020-21, said no survey was conducted to identify vulnerable children, resulting in the absence of a reliable database.

According to the report, the lack of a reliable database hampered planning and resource allocation. In the absence of such data, authorities largely depended on police, NGOs, and citizens to bring children into the system, limiting outreach efforts, it added.

The report found that key mechanisms under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme were delayed or not functioning effectively. There were also delays in setting up District Child Protection Units, Child Welfare Committees, and the State Adoption Resource Agency.

It said the Delhi State Child Protection Society was largely non-functional, with its governing body and executive committee meeting only once during the three years.

Staff shortages in District Child Protection Units ranged from 16 to 63 per cent, affecting identification and support to vulnerable children, the audit highlighted.

On financial management, the report said 22 to 38 per cent of funds remained unspent due to non-execution of planned activities such as surveys and improvement of living conditions in child care institutions.

It also flagged a loss of more than ₹839 lakh due to failure to claim higher central assistance and delays in the release of funds. The functioning of Child Welfare Committees was also found lacking, with no proper follow-up of children and failure to upload orders on designated portals.

The CAG report pointed out that mandatory training for staff was not conducted, and basic facilities such as waiting rooms and counsellors were missing in several cases.

Child Care Institutions were found to be operating with serious deficiencies, including a lack of valid registration, staff shortages, and poor infrastructure, the report said.

Government-run CCIs also saw delays of more than four years in registration.

There was a huge shortage of staff in these institutions, up to 76 per cent in some cases, and superintendents were handling multiple institutions simultaneously, affecting the quality of care.

The audit further noted that children in these institutions were not provided adequate nutrition, clothing, bedding, and toiletries as per prescribed norms.

Only around 54 per cent of children were receiving formal education, with similar deficiencies observed in after-care homes meant for children above 18 years.

Monitoring mechanisms were found to be weak, with District Child Protection Units not conducting regular meetings or inspections, and no follow-up on deficiencies.

The report also flagged delays in adoption processes and a lack of post-adoption follow-up, raising concerns about the well-being of adopted children.

It also noted that key non-institutional care measures such as sponsorship and foster care schemes were not implemented, depriving children of family-based support systems.

The report added that the then Delhi government did not take adequate measures to secure the rights and entitlements of children in need of care and protection as mandated under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and the Integrated Child Protection Scheme.

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