Campaigning in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar ends, voting for bypoll tomorrow
Electioneering for the Rajinder Nagar bye-election came to a close on Tuesday evening with all political parties making extensive efforts to woo voters on the last day of campaigning. At least 164,000 eligible voters are likely to elect a new MLA from among the 14 candidates in the fray on Thursday, between 7am and 6pm. The results will be declared on June 26.
“Delhi Bharatiya Party (BJP) chief Adesh Gupta, MP Ravi Kishan, Hans Raj Hans and other functionaries held a roadshow in several places, including New Rajinder Nagar and Inderpuri. The people have decided to vote for BJP,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, meanwhile, said the people of Rajinder Nagar supported the party because of its work in the health, education, power, and other sectors and would vote for AAP.
The seat fell vacant after its MLA Raghav Chadha, of the AAP, resigned and got elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab after his party stormed to power in that state.
Meanwhile, chief electoral officer Ranbir Singh said that all preparations are in place for free and fair elections and 229 differently abled electors as well as those over the age of 80 have already voted through postal ballot. “The election commission permits people above the age of 80 and differently abled electors to use postal ballots for voting. Two-hundred-and-ninety-seven such electors had completed the formalities (such as filling forms), out whom 229 have voted,” said Singh.
These votes will be counted along with the votes which will be polled via electronic voting machines (EVM) on Thursday. One-hundred-and-ninety EVMs will be used for the bye-election and 20% additional EVMs will be kept on stand-by. An official said a total of six companies of central armed police forces will be deployed across the constituency and the strong room where EVMs will be kept after polling. Additionally, Delhi Police personnel and the home guards will also be deployed at polling booths for confidence-building measures.
