Capital hot and humid again; Met predicts light rain, mercury drop
The Capital recorded a hot and humid Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.5 degrees Celsius (°C) – three degrees above normal for this time of the year.
The wet-bulb temperature, an indicator of discomfort levels that factors in the maximum temperature and humidity, soared on Wednesday as well, hitting 33.7°C, a level where even generally healthy people may find it difficult to work outdoors.
Delhi is, however, expected to see some relief on both Thursday and Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting of overcast skies and drizzle, and the maximum temperature dropping to around 35°C, while the minimum will be around 28°C.
IMD in its initial forecast for Independence Day also said that light rain is expected in the morning.
RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD, said the monsoon trough was in central India and fairly south of Delhi at present; however, two active weather systems – one on the Gujarat coast and the other over central MP--were leading to a low-pressure area and the movement of easterly winds towards Delhi.
“This is likely to lead to isolated drizzle activity. More importantly, on Thursday and Friday, we will see gusty winds measuring 25-35 km/hour during the day, which will cool the region,” Jenamani said, adding these winds were not strong enough to bring in substantial rain, and in the absence of the monsoon trough, even light to moderate rain was unlikely.
Meanwhile, Safdarjung, which represents Delhi’s weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8°C – one degree above normal--on Wednesday and relative humidity oscillated between 53% and 85% during the day, IMD data showed.
IMD also forecast light rain activity in the early hours of August 15; however, Jenamani said this may change depending on the movement of the monsoon trough. “If the trough moves northwards again, the intensity may be high and if it stays over central India, we will not get much rain,” he said.
Delhi’s air quality also showed a slight improvement in the last 24 hours, but remained in the “moderate” category, with a reading of 102 as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily national bulletin released at 4pm. It was 112 (moderate) 24 hours ago.
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
Rupee Coop Bank depositors’ association to hold mega meet, seek legal recourse for economic justice
On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India announced it had cancelled the banking licence of the beleaguered Pune-based Rupee Cooperative Bank, and directed the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to liquidate the bank. What does this mean for over five lakh depositors? To chalk out a plan of action, the depositors will hold a mega meet at the bank headquarters on Friday.
PMRDA holds meeting ahead of starting flyover work at university chowk
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Wednesday evening held a meeting ahead of the flyover work at Savitribai Phule University chowk planned from August 17. The traffic police demanded that necessary changes be made to the traffic before starting the flyover work at the busy chowk. The PMRDA had demolished the flyover at the university chowk two years ago and now, the new flyover is coming up with the metro.
Light rainfall in Pune till August 15
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted light rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, till August 15. The weather department has released no warnings for Pune city and ghat regions from August 12 onwards. For August 12, IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall for Pune city and isolated heavy rainfall for ghat regions. From August 13 to August 15, light rains are very likely for Pune city.
