Capital receives scattered rain, Met says more in store

Intermittent spells of rain lashed parts of the Capital for the second consecutive day on Saturday afternoon and evening, the India Meteorological Department said, adding that Delhi will receive light to moderate rain in the next two days as well. HT Image

Saturday’s showers were scattered and while some weather stations recorded no rainfall at all, some logged above 25mm of rainfall. At Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather, no rainfall was recorded between 5.30pm and 8.30pm. This was also the case at the Palam, Lodhi Road and Ridge observatories. However, the Pusa weather station recorded 26.5mm rain. Meanwhile, Delhi University and Mayur Vihar received 3mm rain each.

“Generally cloudy skies will prevail in the next two days with light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers. The minimum and maximum temperature is expected to be around 29 and 36 degrees Celsius (°C), respectively,” said an IMD official.

Despite the rain in some parts, the day remained warm. The maximum temperature on Saturday was 36.3°C and the minimum temperature was 28.2°C, both one degree above normal, the weather agency said. The rainfall recorded for the last 24 hours in Delhi was “trace” amount.

Officials said that trees were uprooted in some areas, and some other areas were waterlogged due to the rain, including arterial road stretches.

According to the advisories issued by the Delhi traffic police, traffic congestion was reported on Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg in the carriageway from Hanuman Mandir towards Old Delhi Railway station due to the uprooting of a tree. Traffic was also affected on Anuvrat Marg due to waterlogging near Qutub Minar Metro, at Chatta Rail Chowk in Old Delhi, and Nigam Bodh Ghat, because of which diversions were made.

Even though the Azadpur and Jakhira underpasses were inundated, traffic was not halted at any of the underpasses on Saturday.