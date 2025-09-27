CAQM reviews Punjab, Haryana plans to curb stubble burning

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) held review meetings with representatives of the Punjab and Haryana state governments on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, to assess preparedness for preventing stubble burning during the upcoming paddy harvesting season. A farmer burns straw and stubble in a pady field on the outskirts of Amritsar. (PTI)

During the meetings, both states presented updates on the implementation of their respective action plans for the year. CAQM chairperson Rajesh Verma also outlined key action points for the states to strengthen pollution control measures.

It was decided that flying squad teams would be deployed in both states to monitor progress. The state governments were asked to facilitate the squads’ work and provide regular updates. Additionally, CAQM announced the establishment of a monitoring cell at Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) in Punjab to oversee paddy stubble management and coordinate pollution reduction activities between the two states.

Both states were directed to identify and address gaps in on-site management measures, ensure ex-situ utilization of surplus paddy residue—that is, transferring agricultural waste from fields to facilities for beneficial use—and guarantee the availability of Crop Residue Management (CRM) machinery. They were also instructed to enhance vigilance through the “Parali Protection Force,” direct officers to patrol extensively to detect burning events, and enforce strict compliance with CRM protocols, particularly for farmers in need.

Haryana was specifically tasked with developing a state-level strategy to coordinate stubble management across neighboring districts, ensuring a supply chain for ex-situ usage of paddy residue and timely availability of balers. The government was also instructed to provide bale storage facilities, implement fire prevention measures, conduct training and capacity-building programmes for farmers, and ensure adequate insurance options.

Punjab was directed to formulate a state-level strategy for inter-district movement of balers and ensure their timely supply. The state was also asked to develop plans to address pest-infected, silted, and waterlogged fields and accelerate biomass co-firing in thermal power plants.

Senior officials from various departments, district magistrates, deputy commissioners, senior police superintendents, and other officers from both states attended the meetings alongside CAQM officials.