CAQM sets up panel to tackle vehicular emissions

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas on Friday announced the formation of a new 15-member expert committee that will craft a year-round strategy to curb vehicular emissions – a long-recognised, but still unaddressed driver of the Capital’s chronic pollution crisis. The panel is scheduled to meet for the first time on Monday (HT photo)

The panel brings together leading academicians, public health specialists, automotive research institutions and international mobility experts, marking one of the most comprehensive attempts yet to confront a sector that contributes significantly to the Capital’s hazardous air.

The panel is scheduled to meet for the first time on Monday and is expected to submit its recommendations within two months.

CAQM officials aware of the plan said the group has been tasked with mapping a “robust, multi-pronged roadmap” to reduce PM2.5, nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emitted by vehicles – pollutants that linger in Delhi’s air long after winter smog episodes fade. Unlike seasonal sources such as stubble burning or festive fireworks, vehicular emissions afflict Delhi through the year, they said.

Amit Bhatt, managing director of the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) and a member of the committee, said Delhi cannot hope to improve its air without addressing its vehicles. “Unlike biomass burning, farm fires or fireworks during festivities, vehicular emission is a constant source of pollution present every single day. If Delhi wants to clean its air, it has to clean its vehicular emissions,” he said.

Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director at the Centre for Science and Environment and also part of the panel, called vehicular pollution an inherently “complex problem”, one that requires interventions at multiple levels. “Delhi has tried several measures over the years, but clearly that has not been enough. A clear, well-defined, long-term strategy is required, and the committee will examine every possible solution,” she said.

The committee’s mandate is sweeping. It will review policies, programmes and regulatory frameworks central to clean mobility – including Bharat Stage norms, electric mobility schemes and fuel-efficiency standards across NCR. Members will analyse segment-wise emission loads and exposure risks, recommend regulatory steps to reduce vehicular pollution, and assess the technological and infrastructural requirements needed for a faster electric-vehicle transition across categories.

Air worsens again

The announcement came on a day when Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply. The city’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) reached 349 (very poor) at 4pm on Friday, up from 307 on Thursday and 259 on Wednesday, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet, said wind speeds dipped to around 6kmph on Friday and were expected to remain low for the next two days due to a western disturbance. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, the AQI is likely to remain “very poor” on Saturday and slip into the “severe” category – 400 and above – by Sunday.