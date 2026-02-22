CAQM tightens emission norms for 17 industrial sectors in NCR

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday issued directives mandating stricter particulate matter (PM) emission standards for industries across Delhi-NCR to control industrial pollution in the region. According to the directives, a PM emission limit of 50 milligrams per normal cubic metre will apply to 17 highly-polluting industrial sectors (HT)

According to the directives, a PM emission limit of 50 milligrams per normal cubic metre (mg/Nm³) will apply to 17 highly-polluting industrial sectors, including red category industrial units, food processing units with boilers, and metal industries operating furnaces.

The directives state that large and medium industries must comply with the revised standard from August 1, 2026, while the remaining industries have been given time until October 1, 2026.

“State pollution control boards and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) have been directed to ensure timely implementation and undertake stakeholder sensitisation,” an official said.

CAQM said industrial stack emissions significantly contribute to particulate pollution and secondary particulate formation, adversely affecting air quality in Delhi-NCR. The revised standard aims to reduce emissions and improve air quality in industrial and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality improved marginally on Saturday morning, with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 200 at 2pm, placing it in the “moderate” category. However, it increased to 211 by 7pm. The AQI bulletin for the day was unavailable.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS), forecasts indicate the AQI is likely to remain in the “poor” category over the next two days, with a slight improvement possible afterward.

Meanwhile, the day remained warm with increased temperatures according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature for the day was logged at 28.1°C, 2.6°C above the normal but 0.3°C lower than a day before. The minimum temperature on Saturday stood at 14.2°C, which is 2.4 degrees above the normal.

Weather data shows the maximum temperature is expected to be around 28-30°C over the next few days.