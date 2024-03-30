Car rams divider in Nuh on Mumbai e-way, four killed

Four people were killed and three others were injured after the car in which they were travelling swerved off the Delhi-Mumbai expressway near Jhimrawat village in Nuh, police officers aware of the matter said, adding that prima facie, the driver lost control of the vehicle after one of its tyres burst on the high-speed corridor. Police said that prima facie, it appears that the driver lost control of the vehicle after one of its tyres burst. (HT Photo)

Police said that the incident took place at about 6am on Thursday, when seven members of a family were travelling in a Ford EcoSport from Meerut to offer prayers at Mahakal temple in Ujjain.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The deceased were identified as Anita Devi, 42, her son Sambhav Varun, 19, and her two nephews Piyush, 13, and Deepanshu, 29 (both identified by their single names only). The injured, meanwhile, were identified as Anita’s daughter Geetanshi Kumari, 15, Anita’s sister-in-law Pushpa Devi, 42, and Pushpa’s son Himanshu Kumar, 32.

According to police, Varun was driving the car when one of the tyres burst, causing him to lose control. The car subsequently veered off the expressway, hit the divider, and flipped multiple times, before coming to a rest on the carriageway going towards Delhi, they said.

Inspector Kuldeep Singh, station house officer of Pingwan police station, said Geetanshi told police that she heard an explosion, after which the car flipped. “Three of the occupants were killed on the spot, and the remaining four were rushed to a hospital in Mandikhera., where Anita died during the course of treatment,” he said.

“The injured were subsequently shifted to a government college and hospital in Nalhar. Their family members later got them shifted to a private hospital in Gurugram,” he said.

Investigators said the bodies were handed over to the family after autopsy, adding that the family did not suspect any foul, due to which an inquiry under CrPC section 174 was being carried out.