IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Carriageway from Delhi to Ghaziabad opened at UP Gate after remaining shut for 48 days
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Carriageway from Delhi to Ghaziabad opened at UP Gate after remaining shut for 48 days

Vehicular movement from Delhi to Ghaziabad through Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border was restored a little after Sunday midnight, as the police opened one carriageway that had remained closed for the past 48 days, since violence broke out during the farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:18 AM IST

Vehicular movement from Delhi to Ghaziabad through Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border was restored a little after Sunday midnight, as the police opened one carriageway that had remained closed for the past 48 days, since violence broke out during the farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day. But the Ghazipur border as such continues to remain closed as the farmers are camping there since the past 110 days to protest against the Centre’s three farm laws.

All the six carriageways of Delhi-Meerut Expressway, NH-9, and NH-24 were completely blocked with multilayered barricading and deployment of police personnel following the violence that erupted during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26 (Republic Day). Movement of vehicles through the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border has remained affected since November 25-26, when thousands of farmers who arrived from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand occupied the roads after they were stopped from entering Delhi.

As a result, the other five carriageways connecting Delhi and Ghaziabad are still closed. Motorists from Ghaziabad, Meerut, and places in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are still taking alternate routes to enter the national capital.

In a message posted on social media at 1.45am on Monday, additional deputy commissioner of police (east) Vinit Kumar said, “In view of the prevailing law and order situation at the Ghazipur border and keeping in mind the public convenience, the carriageway of NH-24 going towards Ghaziabad from Delhi has been opened in due consultation with the police officials of Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh, in public interest.”

This is the second time since March 2 that one carriageway from Delhi to Ghaziabad has been opened to the public. On March 2, it was opened for just six hours before being blocked again with iron and concrete barricades and deployment of police personnel as senior police officers said there was no official order for opening the route. They had said the lifting of barricades was a temporary arrangement to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles.

Motorists, who used the stretch on Monday, responded warily to its opening. “We are not rejoicing that the road is open; the police may close it again. A few days ago, they had opened the road, but closed it before any of us could even use it. No one really cares about us and we are getting used to this neglect,” said Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Kaushambi who is employed with a finance company in south Delhi.

Gyandendra Kumar Singh, Ghaziabad superintendent of police (city 2), said one side of the highway was made operational on Monday while the movement on the other side is still restricted. “The carriageway from Delhi to Ghaziabad is now operational and vehicles are plying normally. The Ghazipur to Vaishali slip road is still closed. So, commuters are using the Hindon canal road to move to Ghazipur in Delhi but there are some snarls as it is a smaller road and catering to such heavy traffic is bound to create congestion. We have deployed our personnel to manage the traffic and a few diversions are still continuing,” he said.

The other two borders where farmers are protesting are Singhu and Tikri, connecting Haryana with Delhi. These two as well as Jharoda and Dhansa borders are also shut due to the farmers’ agitation.

Delhi traffic police officers say they have been regularly posting updates on social media about the closures and openings and also suggesting alternate routes that people could take.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Funding tussle: Delhi govt can’t change assistance pattern of 12 fully funded colleges, says DU

By Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:20 AM IST
The Delhi University (DU) administration on Monday wrote to the Delhi government saying its 12 fully funded colleges are bound to follow the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms in matters of budgeting and expenditure, and the government cannot change the pattern of assistance for releasing funds
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi adds 368 new cases of Covid-19

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:20 AM IST
With 368 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Monday, Delhi added fewer than 400 cases of the viral infection after four days
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Fake call centre that cheated job seekers of money busted, seven women arrested

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:20 AM IST
A fake placement agency and call centre, being run entirely by women, was busted in west Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar and seven women were arrested following a search, police said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

BJP welcomes Bill, Congress calls it murder of democracy

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday welcomed the Centre’s move to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act and give overarching powers to the city’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G), even as the Congress termed it as a “black day” for the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Toolkit case: Delhi court disposes of anticipatory bail pleas of Jacob, Muluk, Kar

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The Delhi Police on Monday told a city court that it would give seven days’ prior notice to Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob, Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk and climate activist Shubham Kar Chaudhuri in case the police believe that their arrest is “unavoidable and imminent” in the toolkit case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Gun goes off accidentally at wedding, two get hit by same bullet

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:19 AM IST
An accidental firing by a man carrying an illegal pistol at a wedding in north-east Delhi’s Maujpur left him and another guest injured on Sunday evening, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Supply copy of chargesheet to Kanhaiya Kumar, others in JNU sedition case: Court

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:19 AM IST
A Delhi court on Monday directed the city police to supply the copy of the charge sheet to former JNU students Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and seven others in a case, where they have been booked for sedition for allegedly raising anti India slogans during an event at the varsity campus on February 9, 2016
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Carriageway from Delhi to Ghaziabad opened at UP Gate after remaining shut for 48 days

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Vehicular movement from Delhi to Ghaziabad through Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border was restored a little after Sunday midnight, as the police opened one carriageway that had remained closed for the past 48 days, since violence broke out during the farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
107-year-old Kewal Krishan received his first shot of anti-Covid-19 vaccine at a private facility in Delhi on Monday.(PTI)
107-year-old Kewal Krishan received his first shot of anti-Covid-19 vaccine at a private facility in Delhi on Monday.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi: Over 39k Covid-19 vaccine doses administered on Monday

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:58 PM IST
Three cases of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were recorded, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi also reported 306 new recoveries from coronavirus, taking the overall recoveries to 630,799 patients.(HT Photo)
Delhi also reported 306 new recoveries from coronavirus, taking the overall recoveries to 630,799 patients.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi’s latest daily Covid-19 count falls below 400, city records 368 new cases

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:02 PM IST
From March 11-14, Delhi witnessed more than 400 fresh infections per day, while 370 new cases were detected on March 10. The capital’s infection tally has risen to 644,064.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan (HT Photo)
Suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan (HT Photo)
delhi news

Batla House: Convict Ariz Khan gets death penalty, slapped with 11 lakh fine

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:00 PM IST
On March 8, a Delhi court had convicted Khan, along with his accomplices, for the killing of inspector Mohan Chand Sharma who led the Delhi Police team during the September 19, 2008 operation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (File photo)
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (File photo)
delhi news

NCT Bill to have ‘dangerous’ consequences on India’s federal structure: Sisodia

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:26 PM IST
The deputy CM said that the two proposed amendments to the GNCTD Act include changing the definition of “government” to imply the L-G instead of the elected government
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Centre had in August 2019 ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and downgrading it as a union territory. The APP had supported the central government’s decision.(HT Photo/File)
The Centre had in August 2019 ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and downgrading it as a union territory. The APP had supported the central government’s decision.(HT Photo/File)
delhi news

Delhi deserves to be full state with all powers exercised by elected govt: Omar

PTI, Srinagar
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Omar Abdullah was reacting to Chief Minister Kejriwal's tweet about a bill brought by the Union government in the Lok Sabha for allegedly curtailing the powers of the elected government in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 2,262 coronavirus active cases in Delhi. As many as 6,30,493 have recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi.(PTI)
According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 2,262 coronavirus active cases in Delhi. As many as 6,30,493 have recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi.(PTI)
delhi news

Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi is at 0.6%, says Satyendra Jain

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 03:25 PM IST
With the addition of fresh infections, the total number positive cases in the country reached 1,13,59,048, including 2,10,544 active cases and 1,09,89,897 recoveries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kanhaiya Kumar reached the Patiala House court on Monday. (PTI File Photo )
Kanhaiya Kumar reached the Patiala House court on Monday. (PTI File Photo )
delhi news

Court tells police to give sedition charge sheet to Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:46 AM IST
The Delhi Police’s special cell filed a 1,200-page charge sheet before the city court naming Kumar, Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and others in the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP