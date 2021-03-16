Carriageway from Delhi to Ghaziabad opened at UP Gate after remaining shut for 48 days

Vehicular movement from Delhi to Ghaziabad through Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border was restored a little after Sunday midnight, as the police opened one carriageway that had remained closed for the past 48 days, since violence broke out during the farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day. But the Ghazipur border as such continues to remain closed as the farmers are camping there since the past 110 days to protest against the Centre’s three farm laws.

All the six carriageways of Delhi-Meerut Expressway, NH-9, and NH-24 were completely blocked with multilayered barricading and deployment of police personnel following the violence that erupted during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26 (Republic Day). Movement of vehicles through the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border has remained affected since November 25-26, when thousands of farmers who arrived from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand occupied the roads after they were stopped from entering Delhi.

As a result, the other five carriageways connecting Delhi and Ghaziabad are still closed. Motorists from Ghaziabad, Meerut, and places in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are still taking alternate routes to enter the national capital.

In a message posted on social media at 1.45am on Monday, additional deputy commissioner of police (east) Vinit Kumar said, “In view of the prevailing law and order situation at the Ghazipur border and keeping in mind the public convenience, the carriageway of NH-24 going towards Ghaziabad from Delhi has been opened in due consultation with the police officials of Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh, in public interest.”

This is the second time since March 2 that one carriageway from Delhi to Ghaziabad has been opened to the public. On March 2, it was opened for just six hours before being blocked again with iron and concrete barricades and deployment of police personnel as senior police officers said there was no official order for opening the route. They had said the lifting of barricades was a temporary arrangement to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles.

Motorists, who used the stretch on Monday, responded warily to its opening. “We are not rejoicing that the road is open; the police may close it again. A few days ago, they had opened the road, but closed it before any of us could even use it. No one really cares about us and we are getting used to this neglect,” said Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Kaushambi who is employed with a finance company in south Delhi.

Gyandendra Kumar Singh, Ghaziabad superintendent of police (city 2), said one side of the highway was made operational on Monday while the movement on the other side is still restricted. “The carriageway from Delhi to Ghaziabad is now operational and vehicles are plying normally. The Ghazipur to Vaishali slip road is still closed. So, commuters are using the Hindon canal road to move to Ghazipur in Delhi but there are some snarls as it is a smaller road and catering to such heavy traffic is bound to create congestion. We have deployed our personnel to manage the traffic and a few diversions are still continuing,” he said.

The other two borders where farmers are protesting are Singhu and Tikri, connecting Haryana with Delhi. These two as well as Jharoda and Dhansa borders are also shut due to the farmers’ agitation.

Delhi traffic police officers say they have been regularly posting updates on social media about the closures and openings and also suggesting alternate routes that people could take.