Case filed as Manoj Tiwari reports his ‘fake’ Facebook account

Delhi Police on Thursday registered a case under sections of the IT Act and on charges of theft after Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Lok Sabha member from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, filed a police complaint alleging that an unknown person was operating a fake Facebook account in his name and posting political content using his photograph, police said on Saturday. The MP said the account was being used to create confusion and mislead the public (HT)

Police said that Tiwari approached the Mandir Marg police station in central Delhi after a video was uploaded from the alleged fake Facebook account criticising the now-stayed University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and carrying his image. The MP said the account was being used to create confusion and mislead the public.

In a post on X, Tiwari said he had lodged a complaint regarding the fake account on January 22, but claimed that despite his complaint, the account continued to remain active. “Some unknown person under a conspiracy is operating a fake Facebook ID in my name. My real Facebook ID has a blue tick. Even after lodging a complaint, the fake ID is active and the person behind it has not been caught,” he said, urging police to take immediate action.

Police said that based on the complaint, a case under section 66 of the IT Act and 356(3) (theft) of the BNS was registered. “Investigation has been taken up. Teams are looks for the suspect,” a police officer said.