Caught on camera: Woman cop slaps father-in-law in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar; booked
The video of the incident, shared by news agency ANI on Monday night, showed the sub-inspector's father-in-law pushing her mother and the cop then repeatedly slapping him. The video later shows the mother beating the man and trying to hit another woman inside the house.
A sub-inspector of the Delhi Police was booked for repeatedly slapping her father-in-law in front of her mother and her colleague in Laxmi Nagar area. The incident, which took place on Sunday in the father-in-law's house, was caught on a CCTV camera.
A colleague of the Delhi Police sub-inspector, present at the spot, comes to the rescue of the elderly man and contains the situation.
News agency PTI reported that action against the cop has been taken under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said preventive action under sections 107/150 of CrPC has also been initiated. “The information is being shared with the disciplinary authority concerned for taking suitable departmental/disciplinary action against the erring police official,” Kashyap added.
A police official told PTI that the sub-inspector, posted at the Defence Colony police station in the South district, is having a matrimonial dispute with her in-laws.
"We will file a misconduct report and the South district police will take the necessary action," the official said.
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
