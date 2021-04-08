CBSE increases examination centres by 50% to ensure social distancing

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has added 2,500 more examination centres this year, in India and abroad, in order to ensure social distancing during the Class 10 and 12 board exams scheduled to be held from May 4, officials said, even as the board reiterated that it is not considering any change in the exam schedule, amid demands to cancel the exams in view of the second Covid-19 wave across the country.

Around 340,000 students are likely to take the board exams this year.

Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE controller examinations, on Thursday said the board has decided to set up around 7,500 examination centres in India and abroad this year, in comparison to last year’s 5,000-odd centres.

“The increase in centres will help officials to implement other Covid-19 precautionary measures effectively. Besides, we will follow all Covid-19 guidelines as issued by the Union government at the examination centres,” he said.

The board on April 1 announced that if a student is unable to appear for the ongoing practical exams because they, or a family member, have tested positive for Covid-19, schools will conduct re-tests for them by June. CBSE last month also allowed the students to submit their requests to change centres for the practical and written examinations.

Principals of several schools welcomed the board’s decision to increase the number of examination centres.

Tania Joshi, principal of The Indian School, said, “We have received details about our examination centre in INA, and it appears that students from only one or two schools will be allotted a centre this time. Earlier, students from three or four schools would share one examination centre. We are relieved to know that the board has increased the number of examination centres. It may have been difficult for schools earmarked as examination centres to adjust since only 10 students are allowed in a room this time.”

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, which is earmarked as a CBSE examination centre every year, said, “The only way to ensure the safety of students during exams is to increase the number of centres. The safety of children is our top priority, and CBSE’s decision to increase centres is commendable.”

Earlier in February, the board had announced that the Class 12 exams will be taken in two shifts — 10.30 am-12.30/1.30 pm and 2.30 pm- 4.30/5.30pm — to reduce the number of days exams are conducted, in view of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, by Thursday evening, 79,000 students signed an online petition demanding that the CBSE exams be cancelled in view of the country’s spiralling Covid-19 scenario.

“The situation in India is getting worse day by the day. When there were only a few cases in the country, they cancelled the remaining board exams, and now when the cases are at a peak they are planning to open schools. We urge the education minister to look into this matter and cancel all examinations to be held this year as students are already under a lot of stress,” the petition read.

Bhardwaj, however, said the exams will be conducted as per the schedule. “The board is not considering anything in this regard. Exams will be conducted as per the schedule with all precautions in place,” he said.

Last year, the board had to postpone exams in March when the nationwide lockdown was enforced to contain the spread of the infection. The exams were cancelled later, and the results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.