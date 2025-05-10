CCTVs in Delhi underpasses to keep eye on waterlogging

The Public Works Department (PWD) has planned to install CCTV cameras at Moolchand and Pul Prahladpur underpasses — which have been identified as waterlogging hot spots — to ensure round-the-clock monitoring during the rainy season. The waterlogged Moolchand underpass in New Delhi in May 2022. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

PWD already monitors a number of waterlogging hot spots in real time to take timely measures, including deploying mobile pumps.

“The cameras will be installed this month and will be connected to the centralised control room from where these points will be monitored,” said a PWD official, asking not to be named.

The department is in the process of hiring an agency that will install eight bullet cameras and three dome cameras at Moolchand and Pul Prahladpur underpasses, along with other equipment to support the live feed to the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system developed for monitoring and issuing timely alerts.

The official added that the department is trying to ensure live CCTV monitoring of nearly all underpasses by monsoon this year.

As per the standard operating procedure set by PWD, if the depth of water accumulation in an underpass at any location is around 6-8 inches, the control room is supposed to immediately inform the field unit and check with pump operators if the pumps are working. If the water level keeps rising, the traffic police is alerted to divert traffic away from the underpass.

Both Moolchand and Pul Prahladpur underpasses witnessed waterlogging after heavy rainfall last year, impacting traffic in south and southeast Delhi areas.

PWD minister Parvesh Verma earlier announced plans to get 1,800 temporary water pump sets for central Delhi’s ITO and adjoining areas for the entire monsoon season. Additionally, permanent pump houses have been created at nearly all underpasses.

To avoid flooding in ITO, PWD is also laying down two new drain lines and carrying out desilting work on existing drains. According to PWD, 308 waterlogging points were identified in Delhi in 2023. In 2025, a total of 445 waterlogging points have been identified in the capital based on data shared by the traffic police. Of these, 335 points fall under PWD’s jurisdiction.