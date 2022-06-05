Centre must’ve sent him to meddle with Delhi’s govt work: AAP’s new dig at L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) In its latest dig at Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, the AAP on Sunday said it appeared that the Centre had sent him to meddle with the Kejriwal government's work and stay away from law and order.

Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi alleged that Saxena did not act pro-actively on some heinous crimes that took place in the city since he assumed office a few days ago, but he had been "interfering" in the Delhi government's business.

"After taking oath, he had said that he is not a person to sit in air-conditioned offices and he will be on the ground. In the last 10 days, several heinous crimes have taken place in the national capital," she said.

"On May 27, an auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death in Sangam Vihar. Did he visit the Sangam Vihar police station," she asked.

Atishi also referred to the alleged sexual harassment of a woman in Jor Bagh and a police officer's alleged brawl with a woman, and asked why the LG did not act stern in these cases.

"The Dwarka DCP recently misbehaved with a woman at a restaurant in Kailash Colony. Did the LG call a meeting of all the Delhi Police officers on the matter? It seems that he has been asked by the Centre to stay away from the issue of law and order and has been given a mandate to meddle in the affairs of the Kejriwal-led Delhi government," she said.

The tussle between the AAP and the LG started last Wednesday when some AAP MLAs accused him of of intruding in the Delhi government's work.

On Saturday, the AAP had again accused Saxena of interference and in "conspiring" to derail democracy as he visited two Delhi Jal Board facilities and a sewage treatment plant, a measure the Kejriwal-led party said was beyond his jurisdiction.