‘Centre told court Satyendar Jain not an accused. How is he corrupt?': Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal reiterated his support to Satyendar Jain, who is in the custody of Enforcement Directorate till June 9 in a money laundering case.
“The Centre has already told court that Satyendar Jain is not an ‘accused’. If he is not an accused, how is he corrupt? Manish Sisodia ji will exposed a prominent BJP leader. He will tell the country what is real corruption and how do corrupt people look like?” he tweeted.
Jain was arrested on May 30 by the ED in a money laundering case after four hours of questioning. The central agency probe is based on a 2017 case of the CBI. The agency alleged that the AAP leader and his wife had amassed disproportionate wealth worth ₹1.47 crore between February 2015 and May 2017, more than double their known sources of income.
The AAP has been aggressively backing Jain, linking the ED arrest with the Himachal Pradesh elections. Jain is also the AAP in-charge for the elections in the hill state.
On Friday, the ED told the Delhi high court that the trial court's order allowing the presence of a lawyer during the grilling of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was contrary to various decisions of the Supreme Court, PTI reported.
Justice Yogesh Khanna, who reserved the order on ED’s plea, declined to stay the trial court’s direction at this stage even as the agency argued that its petition would become infructuous as Jain’s custody with it would come to an end on June 9.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
