'Centre told court Satyendar Jain not an accused. How is he corrupt?': Kejriwal

Jain was arrested on May 30 by the ED in a money laundering case after four hours of questioning. The central agency probe is based on a 2017 case of the CBI. The agency alleged that the AAP leader and his wife had amassed disproportionate wealth worth 1.47 crore between February 2015 and May 2017.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed Centre told court that Satyendar Jain is not an 'accused'.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed Centre told court that Satyendar Jain is not an ‘accused’.
Published on Jun 04, 2022 04:09 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal reiterated his support to Satyendar Jain, who is in the custody of Enforcement Directorate till June 9 in a money laundering case.

“The Centre has already told court that Satyendar Jain is not an ‘accused’. If he is not an accused, how is he corrupt? Manish Sisodia ji will exposed a prominent BJP leader. He will tell the country what is real corruption and how do corrupt people look like?” he tweeted.

Jain was arrested on May 30 by the ED in a money laundering case after four hours of questioning. The central agency probe is based on a 2017 case of the CBI. The agency alleged that the AAP leader and his wife had amassed disproportionate wealth worth 1.47 crore between February 2015 and May 2017, more than double their known sources of income.

The AAP has been aggressively backing Jain, linking the ED arrest with the Himachal Pradesh elections. Jain is also the AAP in-charge for the elections in the hill state.

On Friday, the ED told the Delhi high court that the trial court's order allowing the presence of a lawyer during the grilling of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was contrary to various decisions of the Supreme Court, PTI reported.

Justice Yogesh Khanna, who reserved the order on ED’s plea, declined to stay the trial court’s direction at this stage even as the agency argued that its petition would become infructuous as Jain’s custody with it would come to an end on June 9.

 

 

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

satyendar jain arvind kejriwal
satyendar jain arvind kejriwal
