Three residential blocks in Chanakyapuri—D1, D2 and Satya Sadan Officers Flats—were officially designated as “Anupam Colony” by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday, making them Delhi’s first civic recognised self sustainable neighbourhoods for waste management and sanitation. Chanakyapuri blocks declared Delhi’s first ‘Anupam Colony’

According to officials, the colony has achieved 100% segregation of dry, wet and horticultural waste, along with on-site processing and eco-friendly disposal infrastructure. “This is the first of its kind colony in Delhi to have in-house processing facilities for all types of waste, a reduce-reuse-recycle (RRR) centre, and a ‘Neki ki Deewar (donation wall)’ for those in need,” NDMC said in a statement.

The name “Anupam” was chosen, officials said, to reflect the colony’s status as an “incomparable” model for sustainable urban living.

NDMC chairperson Keshav Chandra said the model will be replicated in other residential colonies under its jurisdiction. “The goal is to create self-sustaining neighbourhoods where all waste is managed and recycled on-site,” he said.

Under the project, wet waste collected from households by RWA-appointed collectors is converted into compost. Dry waste is further segregated into 12 categories, while horticultural waste is composted using wire mesh bins installed in parks and along roadsides. The compost is distributed to residents in cotton bags free of cost, with any surplus used by the NDMC’s horticulture department.

E-waste is collected separately and sent to authorised recyclers approved by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A donation wall has also been set up, allowing residents to contribute usable clothes, shoes, toys and other items for domestic workers and underprivileged families.

Priyam Krishna, a volunteer with the colony’s RWA, said the initiative was the result of a decade-long partnership between residents and NDMC. “We began dry and wet segregation around 10 years ago, but it took off when NDMC began imposing fines on non-compliance. We also held workshops for domestic workers to build awareness,” she said.

She added that the donation centre, active for the past few months, is widely used by workers in the area. “Sometimes, donated items are picked up within minutes,” Krishna said.

NDMC said it has provided composting and recycling machinery and will continue scaling up the model across other colonies.