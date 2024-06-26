Chances of isolated rainfall across Delhi; temperature below 40°C for 2-3 days

The national Capital is likely to see another cloudy day coupled with humidity levels above 50%, with chances of isolated rainfall in some parts of the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Delhi is also likely to see gusty winds of up to 35 km/hr during the day. (HT photo)

Delhi is also likely to see gusty winds of up to 35 km/hr during the day, officials said adding that there could be an increase in rain intensity from June 28 onwards, as the monsoon season draws closer.

The IMD has forecast the monsoon to cover the remaining parts of West, Central and East India, with some parts of northwest India during the next three to four days. However, their forecast did not include Delhi.

In its monsoon bulletin on Wednesday morning, the IMD said that the conditions were currently favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into “the remaining parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh; some more parts of Rajasthan; remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar; most parts of East Uttar Pradesh; some more parts of West Uttar Pradesh; some parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh -Gilgit-Baltistan -Muzaffarabad, the northern parts of Punjab and northern parts of Haryana during next three to four days.”

Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 31.6°C on Wednesday morning – four degrees above normal. It was 28.6°C a day earlier.

The maximum meanwhile is likely to settle around 39°C, with forecasts showing it will be below 40°C for the remainder of the week.

“Delhi will see light rain till the end of the month. The intensity of rain is expected to increase from June 28, when we will see the impact of a western disturbance and the monsoon advancing further into parts of northwest India,” said an IMD official.

Delhi’s maximum dipped below 40°C for the first time in 40 days on Saturday, when it was 39.4°C. It was 39.8°C on Sunday, before it rose to 40.4°C again.