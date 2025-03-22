Circular warns govt officials of action for missing calls of Delhi MLAs

The Delhi government’s General Administration Department (GAD) on Friday issued a stern warning to senior bureaucrats, cautioning them against ignoring calls from legislators. The directive, sent to additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, and department heads, emphasised that non-compliance could result in disciplinary action. Delhi speaker Vijender Gupta raised the issue with the chief secretary on Thursday. (ANI)

The circular came a day after Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta complained that government officials were routinely failing to respond to calls from MLAs. It underscored that such conduct would negatively impact officials’ annual appraisals.

“The matter has been viewed seriously by the Chief Secretary. The government has issued comprehensive instructions regarding engagement and protocols to be followed while dealing with Members of Legislative Assembly and Members of Parliament. These instructions, previously issued by GAD, GNCTD, and DOPT, GOI, are enclosed again for reference,” the circular issued on March 21 by GAD additional chief secretary Navin Kumar Chaudhary, a copy of which was accessed by HT, said.

The notice, issued by GAD additional chief secretary Navin Kumar Chaudhary, made it clear that adherence to these protocols was mandatory. “There should be no occasion where the Hon’ble MLAs or Hon’ble Members of Parliament are constrained to make such complaints. Non-compliance will invite disciplinary action and be considered in the evaluation of the concerned officer,” it warned.

On Thursday, Speaker Vijender Gupta had written to Delhi chief secretary Dharmendra, expressing concern over officials ignoring calls and messages from MLAs. Calling it a “serious” issue, he urged the chief secretary to “sensitise” bureaucrats about the protocols they are expected to follow when interacting with elected representatives.

The chief secretary subsequently took cognisance of the matter and directed the issuance of a circular reinforcing the engagement protocols for MLAs.

The development has also triggered a political row, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hypocrisy. AAP leaders pointed out that for a decade, their ministers had faced similar issues with unresponsive officials, yet the BJP had remained silent. AAP has frequently alleged that bureaucrats aligned with the central government deliberately undermined its authority. Now, the BJP finds itself confronting the same bureaucratic machinery.

However, in AAP’s case, the conflict was largely between ministers and bureaucrats, rather than MLAs who are not part of the state executive.

As per the conduct rules laid out in 2020 by the Delhi government’s GAD, officials are required to “promptly acknowledge” and “respond” to communications from MPs and MLAs. They must not ignore calls or messages from legislators and should respond at the earliest opportunity. Additionally, government servants are expected to show courtesy and consideration to elected representatives. Any proven violation, following due inquiry, can result in disciplinary action.

A BJP MLA, speaking on condition of anonymity, defended the need for officials to be responsive. “Legislators often call officials for urgent public service matters. If an officer does not take the call and address the issue immediately, how will public representatives serve the people? Officers must take MLAs’ calls and resolve flagged issues promptly. We need to work together to develop Delhi, and that requires cooperation from everyone, including government officers,” the MLA said.