‘Civic governance suffering’: AAP seeks MCD polls in Delhi
Accusing the the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of going into “sleep mode” after arbitrarily unifying the three municipal corporations, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday demanded that the Union government release without further delay the schedule for the municipal ward delimitation exercise as well the schedule for the municipal elections. He also alleged that since the unification, the sanitation system of the capital has collapsed.
“The BJP has left the people of Delhi on their own. They don’t even know who to approach with complaints about the (lack of) cleanliness in their area. The people of Delhi are eagerly awaiting the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. They have made it clear by electing an AAP MLA in Rajinder Nagar by-election that they do not want the BJP in the MCD at all,” Rai said at a press conference on Tuesday.
“Earlier, people used to go to the local councillor with their problems but the system has been paralysed now. Union home minister Amit Shah said in Parliament that the integration of the three municipal corporations will revitalise Delhi. I want to ask him why the central government has not yet provided any funding to the unified MCD,” said Rai.
“There is an immense apathy on the part of officials. Delhi has to be cleaned on a daily basis. You can form a committee to conduct the entire process, but keep the citizens informed. Else, tell the people that this impasse will continue till eternity. If that is not the case, then present the alternatives to the people in a detailed manner. The ministry of home affairs should act immediately. You cannot leave the people of Delhi to live in distress,” Rai said.
Responding to Rai, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said sanitation services under the unified MCD are quite satisfactory. “MCD officials led by the commissioner have been inspecting roads to ensure sanitation, upkeep of horticulture, schools, general maintenance and other civic services,” he said.
The BJP leader also said the deputy commissioners of the MCD are holding public hearings daily to address issues of the people. Nodal officers have been appointed for existing wards to oversee civic works in their respective areas. “As for the delimitation exercise, it is a tedious task that will take some time,” Kapoor said.
19-year-old ‘drug addict’ murdered in Panipat, father, sister-in-law booked
A 19-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his father and sister-in-law in Kabri village of Panipat on Tuesday night. Old Industrial Police Station in-charge Balraj Singh said, “The victim was addicted to drugs and used to molest his sister-in-law and beat up his father.” After a board of doctors carried out the post-mortem examination, the duo was booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
Ambala | CBI arrests two railway officials for accepting bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested two railway officials, including a divisional engineer, for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹1.8 lakh from a contractor for approving his revised estimates. The accused, senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vivek Langayan and chief office superintendent Praween Kumar, were posted at the office of the divisional railway manager at Railway Colony in Ambala Cantonment.
Mohali records third Covid death within seven days
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Mohali witnessed its third-virus related death in a week on Wednesday. The other deaths were reported on June 24 and June 27. A 76-year-old man, resident of Mohali's phase 7, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Besides Covid, he was also suffering from cancer. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali.
