Cloudy sky today, Delhi could see light rain as well

Delhi is likely to see a cloudy sky and light rain on Friday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be at 22 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 37°C.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was 21.3°C, four notches below normal and the maximum temperature was 35.3°C, again four notches below the normal.

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Friday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 100. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 121.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.