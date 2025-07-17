CM calls for early fogging to curb vector-borne diseases

In a bid to prevent a spike in vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday directed officials to begin fogging operations ahead of schedule and ensure that residents are issued two warnings before any fine is imposed for mosquito breeding on their premises. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during a meeting on vector borne diseases on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, the CM stressed that the next two months are critical and called for immediate action, intensified public awareness campaigns, and greater coordination among civic bodies. “While there is currently no outbreak, Delhi must remain alert and act swiftly. All officers and field workers should implement comprehensive mosquito control measures and ensure active public participation,” she said.

Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board, and the health department were present at the meeting. They informed the CM that fogging operations typically begin in September. However, the CM instructed that this year’s drive should start earlier to reassure citizens that the government is acting proactively.

“All available media platforms should be used for awareness drives,” she added, while urging special attention to schools, parks, hospitals, and open areas to prevent mosquito breeding.

CM Gupta also directed that residents must be given two clear warnings before fines are issued, so that they have an opportunity to take corrective steps on their own.

“Fogging and anti-mosquito spraying has already been carried out in over 5.09 lakh homes, while mosquito larvae were found and destroyed in 71,086 houses. These actions are critical to breaking the chain of infection,” she said. “There should be no shortage of medicines or equipment, and in case of any issue, it must be reported directly to my office. Protecting citizens from these diseases is our government’s priority.”

As part of biological control measures, larvivorous fish have been released at 279 locations across Delhi to help naturally eliminate mosquito larvae.

The CM concluded by reiterating that controlling the spread of dengue and other vector-borne diseases requires not just government action, but also active cooperation from the public.