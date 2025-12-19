CM flags off 100 new e-buses, fleet crosses 3,500

Terming it the “most effective solution to eradicate pollution”, the Delhi chief minister on Thursday flagged off a fleet of 100 new electric buses from the Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Kashmere Gate. Chief minister Rekha Gupta said expanding and modernising public transport was key to reducing pollution and easing traffic congestion (HT photo)

With the addition of these buses, the total number of electric buses operating across the city has crossed 3,500. The government has also launched a new interstate bus service — the Delhi–Dharuhera route — aimed at enhancing connectivity between the two cities.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said expanding and modernising public transport was key to reducing pollution and easing traffic congestion.

“Over the past ten months, the government has focused on reviving a transport system that had remained neglected for years. Several long-suspended interstate bus services have been restored, along with bus services for universities,” Gupta said.

A government official said the newly inducted low-floor, air-conditioned electric buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons, real-time vehicle tracking systems and facilities for persons with disabilities. “The expanded EV fleet will further strengthen Delhi’s clean and green public transport system and contribute significantly to reducing vehicular emissions and improving urban air quality,” the official said.

Highlighting pollution-control initiatives, Gupta said automated vehicle emission testing centres are being set up at Nand Nagri, Tehkhand and Burari to streamline pollution under control (PUC) certification. “A pink card facility for women will be launched soon to ensure seamless travel across bus services. The government is also extending financial support for Phase IV of the Delhi Metro and for further strengthening the metro network,” she added.

Transport minister Pankaj Kumar said the fully electric Dhaula Kuan–Dharuhera service will benefit office-goers, students and industrial workers, especially those commuting to the Gurugram–Manesar industrial belt. “Reducing dependence on private vehicles will help lower traffic congestion and vehicular emissions, while also strengthening DTC’s interstate operations,” he said.

Gupta added that the new interstate service would improve regional connectivity while curbing reliance on private vehicles, particularly along high-traffic corridors. The route will benefit commuters travelling to the Gurugram–Manesar industrial area. Major stops include Dhaula Kuan, Rajokri Border, Gurugram, Kherki Daula, Rampura, Manesar, Panchgaon, Vyaspur YNR, Sidhrawali and Dharuhera. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will operate three electric buses per shift on the route.