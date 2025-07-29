CM SHRI Schools to admit students to Classes 6-8 via merit test, says DoE

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) will begin accepting applications from July 30 for admissions to classes 6, 7 and 8 in 33 of its newly branded CM SHRI Schools for the 2025-26 academic session. These seats will be filled through a merit-based test, scheduled to be held on August 30. New Delhi, India - Jan. 22, 2018: A general view of Govt. Co Ed. Senior Secondary School at Laxmi Bai Nagar in New Delhi, India, on Monday, January 22, 2018. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) To Go with Mariyam's Story for Class of 2018 (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

These schools, selected from the existing pool of Delhi government institutions, have been notified as a “specified category” under the Right to Education Act, 2009, making them eligible to conduct a separate admission process. According to DoE officials, the entrance test will carry 100 multiple-choice questions worth one mark each, to be completed in 150 minutes.

The CM SHRI (Schools of Honesty, Responsibility and Innovation) initiative was announced in the 2025-26 Delhi budget with an initial allocation of ₹100 crore to upgrade 60 government schools. The list was later expanded to include 75 schools, with education minister Ashish Sood confirming the number in May.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta, in June, said these schools would feature state-of-the-art infrastructure and focus on experiential learning models.

“These schools are designed to nurture talent with modern infrastructure and teaching methods aligned with the National Education Policy,” a DoE official said.

The test will be open to Delhi residents currently enrolled in classes 6, 7 or 8 in any recognised school. At least 50% of the seats have been reserved for students from government and aided schools, including those run by the DoE, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Students from SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), and CWSN categories will receive a 5% concession in qualifying marks.

The OMR-based exam will be bilingual and test students on Hindi, English, general awareness, mental ability and numerical aptitude. There will be no negative marking. The syllabus and sample OMR sheets have been uploaded to the DoE website for reference.

The application window will remain open till August 15. Admit cards will be issued on August 23, and results are expected on September 10. Admissions must be completed by September 15, the notification said.

Of the 1,060 schools currently run by the Delhi government, the 75 selected for CM SHRI status were shortlisted based on readiness for infrastructure and technology upgrades. Applications for the merit test can be submitted online through the DoE website.