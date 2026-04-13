CM Gupta reviews Delhi metro, road, and flyover projects

With multiple metro corridors and flyover projects nearing completion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sundaysaid the government’s focus is on reducing traffic congestion, improving ease of travel, and cutting pollution levels in the Capital. Apart from metro expansion, several key integrated road and flyover projects are underway (HT)

Chairing a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, the CM carried out a detailed review of Delhi Metro and road and flyover projects. While key sections such as Majlis Park to Maujpur, Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park and Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension have already been operationalised, she said several major corridors are targeted for completion by December end, adding that building a modern and efficient public transport system remains a top priority for the government.

These include Krishna Park Extension to Deepali Chowk (around 6.6 km), Majlis Park to Derawal Nagar (3.5 km), Derawal Nagar to R.K. Ashram (7.4 km), Tughlakabad to Sangam Vihar (6.3 km) Sangam Vihar to Saket G Block (4.3 km) and Saket G Block to Aerocity (12.6 km). These corridors are expected to significantly strengthen connectivity across different parts of the city, officials said.

Work has also begun on the remaining three Phase IV corridors — Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block (8.38 km), Inderlok to Indraprastha (12.37 km) and Rithala to Kundli (26.46 km) with a target of completion by March 2029.

Phase V(A) projects have been initiated, including R.K. Ashram Marg to Indraprastha (9.91 km), Aerocity to IGI Airport Terminal 1 (2.26 km) and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj (3.9 km).

Apart from metro expansion, several key integrated road and flyover projects are underway. A 2.16-km double-decker flyover from Azadpur to Tripolia Chowk designed to accommodate both metro and road traffic is about 73% complete, with a project cost of ₹264.27 crore. Another 1.40-km flyover from Yamuna Vihar to Bhajanpura, costing ₹291.17 crore, has reached around 85% completion.

In south Delhi, major works are in progress along MB Road, including a 2.48-km six-lane flyover from Saket G Block to Sangam Vihar along with underpasses at Saket G Block and Ambedkar Nagar.

The project, estimated at ₹694.98 crore, has achieved around 40% progress so far. The design and alignment work for a 2.53-km flyover from Maa Anandmayee Marg to Pul Prahladpur is also going on.

The government has prepared proposals for construction of a 19.2-km elevated road along the Yamuna from Wazirabad to DND, that is planned in three phases: Sur Ghat to ISBT; ISBT to Sarai Kale Khan; and Sarai Kale Khan to DND. A proposal for a 2.62-km flyover from Tripolia Gate to Barfkhana has also been readied.

She said that while several projects are progressing steadily, hurdles in some works are being continuously identified and resolved.

Officials said that the Delhi Metro network currently spans 416 km, covering 303 stations across 12 lines with 32 interchange stations. A 104.45 km network with 81 stations is under construction. Work on Phase IV’s priority corridors has gathered pace, with overall physical progress at 79.57% and financial progress at 80.60%.

CM Gupta said the expansion of the Delhi Metro and its integrated road network will strengthen the city’s transport backbone, making commuting faster and more convenient while significantly reducing congestion and pollution. She directed officials to ensure regular monitoring and timely completion of all projects.