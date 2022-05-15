CNG prices hiked by ₹2 per kg in Delhi-NCR, other cities | Check details here
The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the compressed natural gas (CNG) prices in Delhi and NCR by ₹2 per kilogram with effect from Sunday at 6 am. With the new hike, CNG is now priced at ₹73.61 per kg in Delhi, ₹76.17 per kg in Noida, and ₹81.94 in Gurugram, news agency ANI reported.
The IGL has also hiked CNG prices in other parts of the country as well. In Rewari, CNG is retailing at ₹84.07 per kg; ₹82.27 per kg in Karnal and Kaithal; ₹85.40 in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur and ₹83.88 in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand after the increase.
CNG prices have been on a rise across the national capital since October last year when domestic and international gas prices started to climb. Earlier in April, the prices of CNG in the city were hiked by Rs. 2.50 per kg and that of piped cooking gas by Rs. 4.25 per unit to record levels against the backdrop of the surge in raw material cost.
Meanwhile, the cost of petrol and diesel has remained unchanged for the last 40 days now on Sunday, May 15. A litre of petrol costs ₹105.41 in Delhi, while diesel costs ₹96.67. While in Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel.
