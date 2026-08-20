CNG tank explodes during refill at Delhi pump, blast hurls worker into corner

Three people were killed and three injured when a truck’s gas tank exploded while being refilled at a CNG pump in Tikri Kalan on Delhi’s northwestern fringes on Wednesday, said police.

Three people killed when a gas tank of a truck exploded in Tikri Kalan (HT Photo)

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The three dead were identified as Manish Prasad (26), Sunny (30), and Brahmjeet (34) – all staffers at the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) pump. The injured were identified as Surjeet (32), Sanjay (37), and Vipin (30), the driver of the truck.

‘Reason for explosion not clear’: Investigators

The trigger for the explosion was not immediately clear, said investigators.

Police and IGL personnel inspected the spot to draw up the sequence of events. Police said a case of negligence under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) would be lodged and the dealer questioned.A senior IGL officer said the station, on Rohtak Road, near Tikri Kalan Metro station, is owned and operated by Aadhya Energies. The company, said the officer, is owned by Himanshu Singh and have contacted the dealer for an enquiry into the cause of the blast.

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HT reached out to Aadhya Energies and Himanshu Singh for comment, but did not receive a response.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta expressed her condolences and called the incident “deeply unfortunate”.

The incident took place around 3.20pm, said bystanders and petrol pump staff.

Eyewitnesses describes the event

Eyewitnesses said four or five trucks were at the pump when the blast shook the neighbourhood. Dharmendra Singh, a truck driver, said the explosion flung the staffer who was filling the vehicle that exploded into a corner.

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“We all got scared, left our vehicles and ran. The staffers inside also fled. Nobody came back,” said Singh.

The explosion charred two trucks, a Maruti Eeco Van, a two-wheeler and equipment at the pump.

Manish and Sunny were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where they were declared dead, while Brahmjeet died at Jeevan Jyoti Hospital.

Delhi’s deputy commissioner of police (outer) Vikram Singh said they received a call reporting the incident around 3.20pm.

“Eyewitnesses said many were injured. We rushed to the spot and found six injured people, three of whom died. The injured persons were admitted at CD Global Hospital in Mundka,” said Singh.

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Also read: What caused the freak gas tank explosion that killed 3 at Delhi CNG station?

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) spokesperson said six tenders were sent in for the rescue, which was complicated by potential gas leaks.

“Since there was a leakage, there was some risk in the rescue…The station was evacuated and only police and DFS personnel were allowed. Three of the six persons, who were standing near the truck, sustained severe injuries and were taken to the hospital by public persons and PCR vans,” said the spokesperson.

Senior Delhi Police officers said an IGL team also inspected the spot to ascertain the cause of the leak.

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“We are not sure if the leak is from the gas tank or from the pipe at the station. A case of negligence will be lodged. We are just trying to find out the sequence of events. The station is licensed and is being operated by a dealer. We will question him as well,” an officer said.

Families allege victims left for 30 minutes without help

Manish and Sunny’s families said they were only the earners in their households. Manish had been working at the station for nearly three years.

His uncle, Vijay Prasad, said: “I was in Narela for some work. I received a call around 3.45pm that Manish was injured. I called my brother, nephews and sons to rush to Tikri Kalan. They reached around 4.30pm and Manish was still lying in a corner. All the other staffers had fled.”

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“DFS and police were taking time to help the injured. He lay there for more than 30 minutes without any help. A PCR van later came and took him to the hospital. Manish has a five-month-old baby. Who will take care of the family now?”

Also read: ‘No one to take him’: Family says Delhi CNG pump worker ‘lay bleeding' for 30 mins after blast

Police and DFS both said they reached within 15 to 20 minutes of the call. Police, however, added that they were verifying the family’s allegations.

His friend, Kumar, who goes by a single name, told HT that Manish raised concerns about leaks at the pump weeks ago.

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“Manish had told me there was a leakage in the pipes around 20 days ago. The station owner gave all the workers two days’ leave after they flagged the issues. They were later asked to join but we don’t know if the pipes were fixed or not,” he said.

The Delhi Fire Service said it received a call about the incident at 3:37pm, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

No response from Aadhya Energies

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Aadhya Energies did not respond to requests for comment.

“Manish got married two years back. His wife is in shock. He was taking care of his elderly parents and baby. I saw his body and almost fainted…,” he added.

Sunny’s family said his elder brother died in an accident a few years ago.

His cousin, Balraj Singh, said: “He was working there for two or three years. His elder brother used to work at a petrol station but died in a road accident a few years back. Sunny was taking care of his parents and his brother’s two children. We wanted him to get married and start his own family. I got a call at 4pm about the accident. By the time I reached, he was taken to the hospital and had died.”

Balraj also said Sunny had mentioned that workers flagged the leaks in the pumps with the owners.

Brahmjeet’s nephew Aaditya Singh said both his paternal uncles work at the station.

“We received a call around 3.30pm about the blast. There was no police or ambulance here. Both my uncles were lying, covered in blood. We rushed them to Jeevan Jyoti Hospital where my uncle died. My older uncle is undergoing treatment. He suffered injuries to his waist and back. Brahmjeet was married and has two children. He had been working here for two years but nobody helped him,” he said.

Rekha Gupta condoled

Chief minister Gupta condoled the incident.

“The loss of lives in the tragic incident at Tikri Kalan is deeply unfortunate,” her office said in a post on X.

“Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta has conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families. Officials have been directed to ensure all necessary assistance and the best possible medical care for the injured to aid their speedy recovery. Government teams are on the spot and the situation is being closely monitored,” it added.