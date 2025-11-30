Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit blames AAP, BJP as Delhi air row intensifies

A day after a political row erupted over Delhi’s worsening air quality, with Opposition leaders criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led governments at the Centre and state, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Saturday blamed both the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the current administration for what he described as a lax response to the crisis. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit addresses a press conference on Saturday. (AICC)

Dikshit’s remarks followed a sharp attack by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who on Friday called the situation a “health emergency” and questioned the Prime Minister’s silence. Gandhi, who also demanded a full discussion on the issue during the winter session of Parliament, wrote on X, “India’s children are choking in front of us. How can you stay silent,” adding that “our children deserve clean air.” He shared a video of his meeting with Warrior Moms, where he alleged the government had long been in “denial” and relied on “optics” while stakeholders benefiting from pollution held political influence.

Addressinga press conference on Saturday, Dikshit said authorities could not “escape by putting the blame on farmers and public” and urged both AAP and BJP to prioritise public health. “You can do your politics later when the elections are around the corner. Pay some attention to public health,” he said, adding that “time will tell how the governments played with people in a way they shouldn’t have.”

Dikshit identified poor road infrastructure, a weakened public transport system and emissions from unauthorised industrial zones as major contributors, saying vehicular speeds had fallen to 21 to 15 km/h from 30 to 40 km/h. He also flagged political involvement in unauthorised units and large scale waste burning.

The row continued on Friday when AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal criticised the 18 percent GST on air purifiers, while Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused successive Congress and AAP governments of inaction over 27 years and said AQI levels were lower this November due to central efforts.

On Friday, meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has accused both the Centre and the Delhi government of failing to address the toxic air crisis across Delhi and North India. Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X that clean air and water are basic rights and criticised the 18 percent GST on air and water purifiers, calling it “outright injustice” and urging the Centre to remove it. Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged “international shame,” accusing the BJP government of manipulating AQI data by placing new stations in forest areas. Manish Sisodia also wrote on X, saying, “If you cannot remove the smoke, then at least remove the GST,” urging the government to provide relief to people struggling with hazardous air.

Despite attempts from HT to elicit a response, the Delhi unit of BJP did not comment on Sandeep Dikshit’s allegations.