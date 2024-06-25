Congress starts preparing for 2025 Delhi assembly polls

New Delhi DPCC chief Devender Yadav during the Lok Sabha poll campaign. (HT Archive)

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Devender Yadav on Tuesday addressed executive committee meetings of Adarsh Nagar and Karawal Nagar district units as part of the party’s bid to start preparations for the assembly polls in 2025.

Congress leaders said a resolution was passed to hold monthly block-level meetings, hoist party flags at all members’ houses, and reach out to social organisations, residents’ associations and NGOs to join or support the party.

“It is a matter of great pride for Congress workers that the party’s vote share has gone up in the recent Lok Sabha elections and people are once again looking to the party to provide good governance in Delhi. Delhi witnessed unprecedented development when Congress was in power. Now, people have to struggle to get potable water, face frequent power cuts and face other issues of waterlogging, and air and water pollution,” Yadav said in his address at Adarsh Nagar.

Congress contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Delhi in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won all seven seats. Both the AAP and Congress said that their alliance was limited to the Lok Sabha elections and there was no clarity on whether the two parties would contest the assembly elections separately or in alliance.

A Delhi Congress leader said block and district members also suggested ways to strengthen the party and consolidate gains at the grassroots level. “The strength of the party in the Capital cannot be improved unless the block and district units, who work on the frontlines of the party organisation, are not strengthened,” the leader said.

Devender Yadav said discussions and interactions with the grass-root level workers will be a regular feature to strengthen the party at the booth level, which will put the party in a commanding position when Delhi goes to assembly polls (in early 2025).

“Congress workers should not lower their guard and diminish their enthusiasm, as, under the dynamic leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the party was poised for a major leap, because people were now looking for change and want able and stable leadership,” said Yadav.