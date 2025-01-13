Congress vows sops for out-of-work people in Delhi

The Congress on Sunday said that it will give ₹8,500 to unemployed educated young people on a monthly basis for one year under a new scheme if the party comes to power in Delhi — its third poll promise in the run up to the February 5 assembly elections. Congress leader Sachin Pilot and party Delhi president Devendra Yadav during a press conference to launch the proposed 'Yuva Udaan Yojana' ahead of the Delhi assembly elections at DPCC office in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot announced the “Yuva Udaan Yojana”, under which, he said, the party will also absorb the workforce trained in their respective industries.

Additionally, the Congress, if elected, will offer one-year apprenticeship to enhance skill development of the youth.

The announcement is the party’s attempt to lock down on another key demographic, after announcing monthly financial aid to women, and woo a larger chunk of residents through a health scheme — in an effort to reclaim power in the national capital after 12 years.

“Under the Yuva Udaan Yojana, one-year apprenticeship will be provided to educated youth of Delhi who are unemployed, and ₹8,500 per month will be provided for one year. The (other) political parties in Delhi have always ignored our talented youth but the Congress is committed and determined to make bright and strong the future of the youth,” Pilot said while addressing a press conference at the Delhi Congress headquarters.

The financial assistance will be made available through “industries, companies and factories so that young people can get an opportunity to promote their efficiency and create employment opportunities,” Pilot said. The party, however, did not clarify the scheme’s eligibility criteria, including age.

Prior to this, the party had announced two more “guarantees” if it is voted to power. On January 8, Congress leaders said that the party will introduce a scheme to provide universal health insurance of up to ₹25 lakh to the Capital’s residents. On January 6, it had promised a ₹2,500 monthly allowance to women under the “Pyari Didi Yojana.”

On Sunday, Pilot, who was also accompanied by Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav, said, “The people of Delhi will elect a new government on February 5... This is not just financial help. We will also try to get them absorbed in the industry and factories in which they have been trained.”

He further criticised the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government for allegedly neglecting the youth. “Employment generation should be the first priority of the government which has been by both the governments. People are looking for a better alternative,” Pilot said.

“The BJP and the AAP only care about levelling allegations against each other. When Sheila Dikshit was in power in Delhi, the BJP was in power at the Centre but work continued smoothly without any fight. Such politics of confrontation and fighting is not in favour of Delhi’s interest,” he added.

Though it is yet to release a manifesto, the party is likely to offer a total of five pre-poll “guarantees”, focusing on welfare schemes and financial incentives. Pilot said that these guarantees were formulated through consultations and on the basis of feedback from people at the grassroot level.

On election candidates, Pilot said that the party will contest the polls with full strength even as it is yet to announce names of candidates for 47 out of the 70 seats. A general party meeting in this regard will be held on Monday in Delhi and will be attended by party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The last time the Congress was in power in Delhi was in 2013 when Sheila Dikshit was the chief minister. It has been unable to secure a single seat in the AAP-dominated legislative assembly since then. In the 2015 and the 2020 polls, the AAP won 67 and 62 seats, respectively. The BJP won three seats in 2015 and eight seats in 2020. Leaders in both the parties did not respond to HT’s queries for comments.