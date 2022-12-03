Constable dies after being hit by vehicle

A constable posted at Sadar police station died after he was hit by an unidentified vehicle at Bakhtawar Chowk on Friday morning, police said on Saturday.

The deceased man, Lalit Kumar (28), was going to Sector-50 police station to upload case-related documents to the internal server of the Haryana police, after a hardware glitch occurred at the Sadar police station. Kumar had joined Haryana police in 2017.

Investigators said that as soon as he reached near the chowk on his motorcycle, a vehicle tried to overtake him. He kept moving sideways to avoid the vehicle, police said. However, the vehicle hit him from one side, after which he was knocked down on the road, according to the constable’s cousin, Manjeet Kumar, who witnessed the mishap.

Even though he wearing a helmet, he sustained a severe injury as his neck fell on the divider edge, police said. He was rushed to a private hospital in Sector-38 but doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

According to police, Kumar had met his cousin just 200 metres away from the accident spot. Manjeet owns a hostel in Sector-46 and met the deceased while he had come to look for a tea stall, police said.

Manjeet could not note down the vehicle registration number as it was dark, police said. On his complaint, a First Information Report against an unidentified vehicle driver was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50 or above) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-50 police station on Friday.

Police are scanning CCTV footage of the area to find the vehicle and the suspect.