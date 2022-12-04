Construction work banned in Delhi as air quality worsens | 5 points

After Delhi’s air quality dipped to a ‘severe’ level with AQI around 407 for the first time in a month on Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region has been prompted to take measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan again. As actions under stages, I and II of the plan continue, now some more activities will be affected following the implementation of the third stage of the anti-air pollution plan.

A look at things that are banned under stage III of GRAP:

1) All private construction activities are banned under this action plan. Apart from construction, demolition activities are also banned except for projects related to rail services or rail operations, metro projects, airport projects, ISBT projects, projects related to national security or defence, projects of national importance, and healthcare facilities. Sanitation projects, highways, roads, flyovers, over bridges, power transmission, and pipeline laying are also allowed during this period.

2) Brick kilns and hot mix plants not operating on clean fuels are also prohibited from carrying out any activities in a bid to reduce pollution levels. Additionally, all mining and activities associated with it are also not allowed. However, industrial operations involving milk and dairy units and those involved in the manufacturing of life-saving medical equipment, drugs, etc are exempted from such restrictions.

3) Road constructions or repair works including paving of sidewalks and pathways and central verges etc are not permitted during this time. But construction projects which involve plumbing works, interior decoration, electrical works, and carpentry-related projects are permitted to continue, as per the notification.

4) Under this stage of the GRAP, state governments have the authority to ban BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles. This was done last time when the national capital’s air quality had turned “severe” but under the fresh implementation of GRAP, Delhi's transport department is yet to take a decision.

5) According to CAQM directions, earth-moving work, structural construction work, demolitions, transfer of raw materials, operation of batching plants, digging of drains, cutting and fixing of tiles, etc are also banned till further notice.

Stage III of the GRAP follows when the AQI dips between 401-450. AQI between 0-50 is held 'good', between 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', between 101 and 200 as 'moderate', between 201 and 300 as 'poor', between 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and over 400 as 'severe'.

