Cops, labourers, delivery agents: Those under Delhi’s scorching sun in a fix

A scorching sun, coupled with hot, dry winds and a clear, cloudless sky have led to searing temperatures in Delhi, with even the shade proving scant respite for those who venture outdoors. Traffic constable Pawan at ITO in New Delhi on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

While staying indoors, away from the elements, may be an option for many of us, a large number of people from different walks of life are forced to stay outdoors during the day, their jobs requiring them to brave the hot summer sun.

Pawan Tanwar, traffic policeman

Pawan Tanwar’s work shift begins at 2pm, when the sun is at its hottest. The 34-year-old constable is part of a four-member team that manages traffic at ITO and is often deployed for VIP movement. Having spent a decade with the Delhi Police, Tanwar is more than aware of the rigours of the job, but this year, the extra duties that have been assigned to him in the run up to the polls have taken a toll on him.

“We try to seek shelter after every two hours,” Tanwar said, adding that water is their best friend to save them from inevitable dehydration.

“We carry our own bottles. We also coordinate with local staff (patrolling officers) and police control room vans to get cold water,” he said.

Tanwar explained that their job makes it difficult to use umbrellas to shield them from the sun while they are on duty. “We have been provided temporary sheds near pickets, but are not able to use it often, though when we need rest, we go to nearby police posts to get some respite under fans,” he said.

Mohammad al-Qamar, construction worker

The 24-year-old put his shovel down, took off the handkerchief he had wrapped around his face, and sat down in front of the only table fan in the room — a bedroom of the ground floor of an under-construction building in New Friends Colony that he is currently working in.

“I had heard of the infamous summers of Delhi but I never imagined working in this heat would be so difficult. I primarily work with cement so the dust, the sound and the heat all mix up to create a certain kind of discomfort,” he said.

Mohammad al-Qamar, originally from Bihar, recently moved to Delhi. To keep the heat at bay, the construction worker uses a trick that he learnt in his village — he wets a handkerchief and ties it around his face, a stratagem that also has the added benefit of ensuring that he does not breathe in dust.

Working at the construction site, Qamar said that fellow workers often fight over who gets to sit in front of the fan, so they have come up with shifts. “Everyone gets to sit for at least 10 minutes before they have to let the next person sit. Also, we make sure to take regular breaks. But we never drink cold water because when you are constantly working in the heat, drinking cold water is not healthy,” he said.

Ratan Mandal, rickshaw puller

Spending up to 10 hours a day on the streets of New Friends Colony, Ratan Mandal knows all about working in the sun. The 50-year-old rickshaw puller, who moved to Delhi from Bardhaman, West Bengal in the early 2000s, is the sole earning member of a family of six.

“I do not have the luxury of not working. My day-to-day earnings decide if we can all have three meals a day,” he said.

But Mandal makes sure that he prepares for a day out in the sun. He said that everyday, he steps out with three bottles of water and a tiffin box filled with fruits to ensure that he remains hydrated. He also takes a quick nap in the afternoon — when the city experiences its maximum temperatures.

“Even five years ago, I had more energy in my body but now that I am growing older, the heat seems to be affecting me more,” he said.

Anuj Sethi, delivery agent

The man put his hand on the seat of his motorcycle, winced, and pulled off his helmet, sweat dripping off his brows. “The seat gets so hot that you cannot even sit on it,” he said, as he sprinkled some water on the seat and wiped it off.

Anuj Sethi, 32, is one of the hundreds of delivery agents in the city, having to travel long distances on his bike in the midday sun.

“Travelling on the bike is the worst thing to do in the summers. When I have to wait at a signal, it almost feels like I am going to faint,” he said.

Sethi wears gloves and ties a handkerchief around his nose and mouth, but he says that while it saves his skin from the hot sun, the extra layers themselves make him feel warmer and more uncomfortable.

“To be honest, I do what everyone does. I try to rest inside restaurants when I am picking up orders, and drink loads of water,” he said.

Pankaj Kumar, fruit seller

Pankaj Kumar copes with the summer sun by starting his day at 6am — before the day gets too hot — by going to Azadpur Mandi to pick up fruits, and by setting up his stall at Gole Market by 9am. The 27-year-old said that he also avoids travelling as much as possible during the afternoon.

“The days are tedious and business is bad. People nowadays order fruits and vegetables online to avoid stepping out in the heat, but I have to continue sitting at my stall,” Kumar said, adding that his only respite is a can of homemade lassi.

“I pour myself a glass every time I start feeling dehydrated. I mostly have lassi instead of water,” he said.

​-- With inputs from Jignasa Sinha