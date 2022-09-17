Home / Cities / Delhi News / ‘Cops found nothing’: Amanatullah Khan's wife slams media for 'false news'

‘Cops found nothing’: Amanatullah Khan's wife slams media for 'false news'

delhi news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 12:21 AM IST

Delhi Police's Anti-Corruption Branch arrested the AAP leader on Friday in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf board.

New Delhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrives at Anti-Corruption Branch office for questioning in connection with a two-year-old corruption case related to the Delhi Waqf Board, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrives at Anti-Corruption Branch office for questioning in connection with a two-year-old corruption case related to the Delhi Waqf Board, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan's wife has denied reports recoveries were made during a police raid at his residence on Friday in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf board.

Also Read: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested in Delhi Waqf board graft case

In a post on the AAP legislator's Twitter handle, his wife Shafia Khan shared a clip of ‘police officials’ at the family's home.

“After Amanat sahab left for ACB office, police officials arrived at and searched our place. In this video, you can clearly hear police officials saying they found nothing. However, media, which is called the fourth pillar of a democracy, is misleading people with false information,” the tweet, attributed to Khan's wife and posted shortly after he was arrested by the ACB, stated.

The tweet came in response to reports the ACB, which, on Friday, conducted raids at multiple locations in the national capital in connection with the alleged scam, found ‘incriminating material and evidences’ against the AAP leader from his residence, as well as premises of his aides.

Quoting officials, news agency ANI said a total of 24 lakh in cash and two pistols were recovered from two of the Okhla MLA's associates earlier in the day.

Also Read: Cops seize cash worth lakhs, pistol from AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s aide

Meanwhile, reacting to his arrest, the AAP, too, said nothing was found at the 48-year-old politician's house or office.

“The MLA has been arrested in a baseless and totally fake case. This is a new conspiracy to implicate him in a false case and defame our party,” the AAP said, according to ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
amanatullah khan aam aadmi party
amanatullah khan aam aadmi party

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out