New Delhi, A husband-wife duo allegedly robbed a passenger at knife-point inside a moving bus in outer Delhi's Alipur area after the woman falsely accused the victim of misbehaviour, police said on Friday. Couple accuses bus rider of misbehaviour, robs him at knife point in outer Delhi; both held

The accused Deepak and his 23-year-old wife, residents of Delhi's Swaroop Nagar and hailing from Haryana's Sonipat have been arrested, they said.

The incident took place around 11.50 am on March 5 when the complainant, Ravi Kumar, was travelling in a bus towards Khera Khurd in outer north Delhi.

As the bus approached Kheda Kalan, the couple allegedly ensnared the victim in a pre-planned ploy. The woman falsely accused Kumar of misbehaviour, creating a commotion, while her husband allegedly brandished a sharp-edged weapon and threatened him, demanding his belongings, a senior police officer said.

Fearing for his safety, the victim handed over his mobile phone and wallet, containing cash along with identity documents including Aadhaar, PAN card and driving licence, to the accused, the officer said.

The bus conductor alerted the police through a PCR call. When the bus was stopped, the man allegedly attempted to jump off and flee, while the woman was caught by the complainant and bus staff, police said.

Meanwhile, police pursued Deepak and intercepted him at a short distance from the bus, they said.

Deepak was found to be previously involved in four criminal cases related to robbery and theft in Narela and Alipur areas. He was out on bail since December 2025, police added.

Police said the victim's mobile phone, a wallet containing identity documents and ₹4,400 in cash, and the knife used in the crime were recovered from the accused.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the duo is involved in similar incidents targeting unsuspecting commuters in the area, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.