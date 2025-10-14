Court denies bail to Swami Chaitanyanand in mass molestation case

A Delhi court on Monday rejected the bail plea of self-styled monk Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati, who is accused of molesting at least 17 students of a private college in Delhi. The court noted that the gravity of the offences committed by him has increased because of the large number of victims. The Delhi Police, meanwhile, opposed the bail plea, stating in their response that the accused has been non-cooperative regarding the password of his laptop and iPad, while his passport is also yet to be recovered. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

“Releasing you on bail might make it easier for you to influence the victims who belong to the economically weaker section. You are an influential person…you can use a proxy and influence the witnesses,” said additional sessions judge Dipti Devesh of Patiala House Courts.

The court suggested the counsel to withdraw the bail plea and approach the court again, once there are a change in circumstances.

Senior advocate Ajay Burman, on behalf of Saraswati, argued, “The allegations against my client are false…the offence is punishable only up to three years…the victims are being pressurised.”

The court, in response, asked them to at least wait for the chargesheet to be filed. “You have not even been in prison for three months…let the police file the chargesheet within 60 days…how can all the 16 victims be pressured to give statements against the accused?”

Further, the counsel requested the matter be adjourned to a short date, till which the police can furnish a status report on the investigation. The matter has now been posted for October 27.

The police also said that forensic evidence in the form of chats between Saraswati and the students is yet to be received and the possibility of influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out, especially as one of his associates purportedly threatened the father of a victim.

In his bail plea, Saraswati has alleged that the complainants were “tutored” and had framed him because of his enforcement of “strict discipline” at the institute.

He further claimed that he had no direct interaction with students as he served only as the chairman-cum-managing director of the institute. “The applicant’s role was confined to policy-making, vision and overall guidance,” the plea stated.

Saraswati, 62, is named as an accused in five criminal cases — two in 2009 and 2016, and three this year — for offences including mass molestation, cheating, and using forged diplomatic number plates on luxury cars.

Evading arrest since August 5 this year, when the molestation FIR was lodged against him, he was arrested from a hotel in Agra on September 27 and produced before a magistrate a day later, wherein police sought a five-day custody.