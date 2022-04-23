Covid-19: Delhi reports over 1,000 cases for the second straight day
The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues. Delhi on Saturday registered 1,094 infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the city health bulletin data revealed. The positivity rate stood at 4.82 per cent.
On Friday, the capital had recorded 1,042 cases and two deaths, this at a time when 99 per cent of all hospital beds reserved to treat covid patients were vacant.
There are 79 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in Delhi at present, while 2,532 are recuperating in home-isolation. Of the 9,489 beds available for Covid patients in various hospitals, just 101 (1.06 per cent) are occupied, as per the data.
The city had recorded 965 new cases on Thursday as the government data showed that an average of 732 cases were being added each day over the past one week.
With Saturday's tally, the total number of positive cases has now risen to more than 18.73 lakh. The total fatalities due to the virus stands at 26,166.
In the wake of rising cases, the Delhi government on Friday issued an order directing authorities to impose a fine of ₹500 on people not wearing masks at public places. The decision to re-introduce fines was taken at the Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting on Thursday under lieutenant governor Anil Baijal.
The Centre in its letter to five states including Delhi had advised pre-emptive action if required to curb the rising cases.
“It is essential that the states must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if required, in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of the infection. Testing and surveillance still remain important to track the virus, its spread and evolution,” union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said in the letter.
The national capital has also started administering precautionary dose to individuals between 18 and 59 years free of cost at all government vaccination centres.
Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay HC challenging arrest by CBI
Mumbai: Former home minister Anil Deshmukh has moved the Bombay high court challenging the PMLA court's order allowing the Central Bureau of Investigation to take him in custody and the special CBI court's orders granting his custody remand to the central agency in connection with the corruption case registered against him.
'My resignation...': Rajasthan CM Gehlot on buzz around leadership change
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday that his resignation is permanently with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, adding there is no point in repeatedly asking if the state CM will change. On Thursday, Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot met Sonia Gandhi and discussed the political developments in the state. Two years ago, Pilot had rebelled against CM Gehlot and camped in Haryana accompanied by MLAs who supported him.
Rana couple scraps ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ protest plan at Matoshree. Arrested
The stand-off between the Shiv Sena and the Rana couple came to an end on Saturday afternoon, with the two independent lawmakers calling off plans to chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside Matoshree, the residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. They were later arrested by the Mumbai Police and will be produced before a city magistrate on Sunday.
Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation mulls providing more cycle tracks to promote cycling
For the first time, the twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivli will take steps to make the city friendly for cyclists. The cities till date have only one cycle track. However, there's been a demand for more cycle tracks for the last several years. Kalyan and Dombivli have active cyclist groups who regularly conduct cycling events but they are deprived of proper facilities. In 2019, the KDMC began work on the 2.5-km cycle track.
Police arrest Rana couple for inciting people
Mumbai The stand-off between the Shiv Sena and the Rana couple came to an end on Saturday afternoon, with the arrest of the duo from their residence, after a case was filed at Khar police station. “We have arrested them under various sections of IPC and Bombay Police Act,” said senior police inspector of Khar police station, Mahadev Nimbalkar.
