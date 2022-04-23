Covid-19: Delhi reports over 1,000 cases for the second straight day

The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues. Delhi on Saturday registered 1,094 infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the city health bulletin data revealed. The positivity rate stood at 4.82 per cent.



On Friday, the capital had recorded 1,042 cases and two deaths, this at a time when 99 per cent of all hospital beds reserved to treat covid patients were vacant.

There are 79 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in Delhi at present, while 2,532 are recuperating in home-isolation. Of the 9,489 beds available for Covid patients in various hospitals, just 101 (1.06 per cent) are occupied, as per the data.

The city had recorded 965 new cases on Thursday as the government data showed that an average of 732 cases were being added each day over the past one week.

With Saturday's tally, the total number of positive cases has now risen to more than 18.73 lakh. The total fatalities due to the virus stands at 26,166.

In the wake of rising cases, the Delhi government on Friday issued an order directing authorities to impose a fine of ₹500 on people not wearing masks at public places. The decision to re-introduce fines was taken at the Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting on Thursday under lieutenant governor Anil Baijal.



The Centre in its letter to five states including Delhi had advised pre-emptive action if required to curb the rising cases.



“It is essential that the states must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if required, in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of the infection. Testing and surveillance still remain important to track the virus, its spread and evolution,” union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said in the letter.



The national capital has also started administering precautionary dose to individuals between 18 and 59 years free of cost at all government vaccination centres.

