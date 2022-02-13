Covid-19: Delhi's daily covid cases dip to 804, key DDMA meet on curbs next week

Maintaining a declining trend, Delhi on Sunday reported 804 fresh coronavirus, a dip of 116 infections as compared to the previous day's tally of 920. With this, the Covid-19's cumulative caseload in the national capital increased to 18,51,320.

As many as 12 people succumbed to the viral disease on Sunday, pushing the number of fatalities in the Capital to 26,072, according to data shared by the city health department. The current positivity rate declined to below two per cent (1.50).

With 1,197 people recuperating from the Covid-19 disease in the past 24 hours, the total number of recoveries to 18,21,322.

Also read | Covid reinfections: Are they milder and do they strengthen immunity?

A total of 53,719 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining since January 13, after it touched the record high of 28,867 in a day. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the latest wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is planning to call a meeting next week to decide if the ongoing Covid-19 curbs need to be relaxed amid virus let up. A report in news agency PTI stated the meeting is being called in the backdrop of demands being raised by several quarters, including traders and political parties for further relaxations in the curbs.

While a date of the meeting is yet to be finalised, the talking points are likely to include lifting of the ongoing night curfew in the Capital, permitting weekly markets in all municipal zones, and allowing visitors in religious places.