Covid-19: Mobile vaccination camps to boost Delhi’s coverage
New Delhi: The Delhi government will set up at least 58 mobile vaccination camps across the city to accelerate the coverage of Covid-19 booster doses, senior health department officials said on Wednesday.
They said the plan was finalised after directions from both the Union health ministry and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and added that vaccination camps will be set up at crowded public places in the city to ensure that those eligible for taking their precautionary doses get jabs. “The camps will start coming up from next week. Priority will be accorded to crowded public places, where our teams can target more people. These camps will be mobile and once we have covered a certain percentage of jab takers in a particular area, we will move it to other areas where the coverage is low,” said a health official.
The official said that in the first phase, the vaccination camps will be set up around railway stations, outside airports, bus stations, markets and in residential colonies. Initially, around 58 such camps will come up and the number will be increased subsequently as per requirement.
Data from the government’s CoWin portal shows that till Wednesday, Delhi had administered only 2,434,525 precautionary doses. To be sure, Delhi is among the better performing states in precautionary dose administration. “The last analysis conducted a fortnight ago found that less than 35% of the eligible population had taken their third dose,” said an official from south Delhi district administration.
-
Ludhiana reports Covid death for second day in a row
The district reported a Covid-related death for the second day in a row as a 51-year-old man succumbed to the infection on Wednesday. The deceased, a resident of Model Town, was rushed to Fortis Hospital on Tuesday He, however, died during treatment a day later. The fresh infections pushed the active cases tally to 185, of which 167 patients are under home isolation. The district has so far recorded a total of 1,13086 Covid cases.
-
Now, Ludhiana’s garbage collectors to scoot door-to-door on e-rickshaws
The civic body has purchased 350 e-rickshaws worth over ₹9 crore for the city, 78 of which have been pressed into operation in different wards across the city in the first lot. Eighth such electric garbage collection vehicles were flagged off by local member of legislative assembly (MLA) Kulwant Singh Sidhu near Sangeet cinema on Wednesday.
-
Agri experts bat for policy to promote crop diversification in Punjab
The water level in the state is going down by 1 metre each year, while Green Revolution was “more of an un-green one”, as it ruined air, water and soil of the state. The experts including world food prize winner, Dr GS Khush, expressed that the state needs to diversify from paddy cultivation and opt for alternative crops, but diversification is only possible with assured MSP.
-
Iron box seized from inbound Afghan truck at Attari ICP
A suspicious iron box concealed under an inbound truck from Afghanistan was recovered by the Customs at the integrated check post Attari on Wednesday. The ICP facilitates India's trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan. A spokesperson of the Customs said while rummaging of a truck carrying cargo from Afghanistan, a small metal box was noticed under the body of truck. As a precautionary measure, explosive sniffer dog of the BSF was called in.
-
Road accidents snuff out lives of four Ludhiana residents
In the first case, a 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a car near Thakkarwal village on Pakhowal road. The victim, identified as Suklhdev Singh, succumbed to his injuries at the Deep Hospital during treatment. The victim's father, in his complaint, alleged that a Maruti Suzuki Swift car driven by Sukhman Singh of Ludhiana rammed into his son's motorcycle while trying to overtake him from the wrong side.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics