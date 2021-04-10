Covid-19 spike spoils city’s eating out scene

The news of eateries reopening in August, last year, came as a big relief, not only to restaurateurs but also for diners, who were thrilled to step out, albeit with all the necessary safety precautions. However, with Covid-19 cases on the rise once again in the Capital, are denizens now wary of eating out?

Himanshu Pahuja, an entrepreneur and a regular diner at popular restaurants in the city, says, “I was surprised to see nearly vacant restaurants in the evening last week, near Qutab Institutional Area, Mehrauli... A lot of my friends have shifted to get-togethers at home, due to the sudden surge in cases, for safety purposes.”

Kritika Seth, another Delhiite, also had a similar experience. “I get free from work by 5pm and try to catch up with friends at some or the other restaurant, as they have happy hour offers. It’s baffling to see the crowd going down at places I used to visit regularly,” says this HR professional.

Restaurateurs say with the spike in Covid-19 cases over the last couple of weeks, they have noticed a dip in sales as well as diners. And the recently-announced night curfew has come an added setback.

“The restaurant industry was just getting back on its feet. People have become very cautious because of the second wave, and since the vaccination is only accessible to those above the age of 45, youngsters are still at risk. Since restaurants usually target the younger crowd, things have gone slow for us again,” rues Udit Bagga, co-owner of OTB Courtyard, adding that restaurants did notice an increase in the footfall when there was a dip in cases.

While some eatery owners are disappointed with a drop in the number of patrons, others reveal that diners are even hesitant to attend live performances and comedy shows. Sharad and Naresh Madan, co-directors of Imperfecto, observe that patrons feel reluctant in attending day-to-day events, too.

And the case isn’t very different on Sundays either, which are usually packed during lunch hours. “Businesses have gone down drastically since the last two weekends. Sunday is very promising, as food joints see better sales, but the trend is going downwards,” says Saurabh Khanijo, managing director, Kylin Experience, who is also worried as the rent and salaries of staff have been restored to pre-Covid times. He, however, points out that delivery has picked up by around 20%.

To this, Rohit Aggarwal, director, Lite Bite Foods, adds, “Request for our private dining rooms has also picked up.”