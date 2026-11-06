CPWD invites bids for ITO-Kartavya Bhawan water pipeline

New Delhi: The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has invited bids for laying a 3-km additional water supply pipeline from ITO to Kartavya Bhawan 1, 2 and 3 in central Delhi. The tender provides for laying 3km of 8-mm-thick mild steel pipe (Photo for representation)

The tender document states that the project, estimated to cost ₹7.88 crore, will use horizontal directional drilling (HDD) — a trenchless technology — to install a 200-mm-diameter pipeline along the route to Plot 137 on Rajendra Prasad Road.

According to the document, the work is expected to be completed within 120 days of commencement or the date of handing over the site, whichever is later.

An official, while requesting anonymity, said: “These lines are primarily being added to cater to additional water demand during the peak summer months.”

The tender provides for laying 3km of 8-mm-thick mild steel (MS) pipe, with an estimated cost of ₹4.42 crore for installation through HDD and ₹2.38 crore for supplying the pipes.

The remaining work includes construction of manholes, installation of valves, testing and commissioning of the pipeline, and connecting it to the existing water supply network.

The contractor will also have to conduct a subsurface utility engineering survey along a 2.8-km corridor, with a minimum width of six metres, to identify underground utilities, including existing pipelines and cables. The survey will use electronic pipe locators and ground-penetrating radar. The tender also provides for 10 road crossings.

According to the project milestones, the contractor must secure approvals from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), complete the utility survey and lay 25% of the pipeline within 45 days. The entire pipeline must be laid within 105 days, followed by testing, commissioning and handover to NDMC within 120 days.