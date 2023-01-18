CRPF puts up ‘Ashray’ shelter for patients, families visiting AIIMS Delhi

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has erected a temporary winter shelter for patients and their families who throng the premier AIIMS in Delhi for medical consultation and other procedures.

The 'Ashray' shelter, located at the trauma centre of the facility in south Delhi, has a capacity to cater to 200 people, a CRPF spokesperson said here.

Read| 'Our immunity robust... but...': Ex-AIIMS director to HT amid China Covid surge

The shelter was inaugurated by Ajita Thaosen, wife of CRPF Director General S L Thaosen and president of the CRPF Family Welfare Association, in the presence of AIIMS Director M Srinivas on Tuesday, the official said.

The tent shelter with beds, blankets and other basic items for stay was created by the central paramilitary force after the All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) "reached out to the CRPF for assistance during the current inclement weather in the national capital", he said.

Read| CRPF to provide arms training to village defence guards in J&K

"Ashray will be run by the northern sector of the CRPF located in Delhi and shall reach out to the common man at the trauma centre to provide requisite amenities and provide the healing touch," the spokesperson said in a statement.