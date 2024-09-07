Curbs at Mayapuri flyover for repairs

New Delhi Work will be done on both lanes, one after the other, keeping one of them open to motorists. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Vehicular movement between Dhaula Kuan and Punjabi Bagh on the Ring Road will be disrupted for the next month due to the Public Works Department (PWD) undertaking repairs of the Mayapuri flyover, Delhi Traffic Police said.

Half of the carriageway of the flyover, from Naraina to Raja Garden, has been shut to motorists for the next 30 days, starting Friday. The other half of the carriageway will remain open to motorists, police said.

The traffic police advised motorists moving from Dhaula Kuan and Naraina towards Raja Garden to “take the service road from the starting point of the Mayapuri flyover to bypass the flyover and go through Mayapuri Chowk traffic signal.”

“We will be deploying traffic personnel in adequate numbers to help motorists and avoid traffic snarls,” a traffic police officer said.

A PWD official said, “It is almost standard procedure now and we don’t block the entire flyover for repair work. Only one lane will be blocked at a time to reduce congestion issues. Once work is done on one lane, we will start the other. Mainly, replacing the older expansion joints and blacktopping to remove potholes needs to be done.”