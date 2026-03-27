Curbs eased in Uttam Nagar after peaceful Eid, Ram Navami

Almost three weeks after Delhi Police heightened security in and around the Uttam Nagar area owing to rising communal tensions, senior officers said they have eased some restrictions after Eid (on Saturday) and Ram Navami (on Thursday) were celebrated without incident. For three weeks, each lane remained barricaded at both ends, with more than 1,000 personnel standing guard across the area. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

On Thursday, residents of Hastsal Village took out small processions, held prayers and meetings, and hosted Kanjak amid high security. This time, unlike on Eid, police allowed a few outsiders into the heavily barricaded locality.

Children on bicycles and families were allowed to pass through to celebrate Ram Navami and visit temples. Nobody was stopped, officers said.

The locality has remained in the grip of heightened communal tension after 26-year-old Tarun Bhutolia died on March 4 in a clash between two families of different religions over a misfired water balloon during Holi celebrations, police said.

For three weeks, each lane remained barricaded at both ends, with more than 1,000 personnel standing guard across the area. On Thursday, police said restrictions were “relaxed” as no threats were reported by any community.

Neetu Kumari, who sells Kanjak prayer items and accessories, said her shop had suffered losses since the barricading, but more people began turning up from Wednesday night to purchase items in bulk. “I think everyone was scared earlier, but now it’s all resolved. I was sad because I had collected idols and ‘chunnri’ (scarf) for goddess Durga, but nothing was selling. Now, people are arriving from the Metro station side,” she said.

Another resident, Neeraj Raghuvanshi, said, “My wife hosted Kanjak and we also had a bhajan gathering. There are two temples in the locality and everything was normal. Now, there are only a handful of policemen here. We hope normalcy returns and we can all live peacefully.”

Police, however, clarified that security arrangements remain “intact” and measures are in place to prevent any escalation in law and order.

A senior police officer said, “Even during Eid, we detained men and women who came from other areas and even outside Delhi. No locals were detained for protesting. During Ram Navami, we have had no such protests. Personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order. However, there were no violations. We are now allowing relatives and friends into the area to meet residents.”