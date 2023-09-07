Curbs imposed on traffic ahead of Janmashtami celebrations

Traffic restrictions will be in place on Thursday in view of the Janmashtami celebrations apart from curbs ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi over the weekend. Police said sufficient personnel have been deployed to regulate traffic flow and guide motorists. Traffic jam on Akbar Road in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

As part of arrangements in and around the Laxmi Narain Mandir (Birla Mandir) in Central Delhi, no vehicle will be allowed on the Mandir Marg from Talkatora Stadium roundabout towards Mandir Marg up to Peshwa Road–Mandir Marg T-point and vice-versa. Similarly, no vehicles will be allowed on the Mandir Lane from Shankar Road roundabout to Mandir Marg.

“Buses originating from Shivaji Stadium and going towards Mandir Marg will be diverted towards Panchkuian Road or towards GPO [General Post Office] roundabout as per the routes of the buses,” police said in an advisory.

Similar arrangements have been made around the Iskcon temple at Sant Nagar in South Delhi. Police said the Eastern carriageway of Raja Dheer Sain Marg between Captain Gaur Marg and Sant Nagar towards Iskcon temple shall be pedestrianised. Motorists can use Captain Gaur Marg and Outer Ring Road to reach their destinations.

“The diversion of heavy vehicles has been done on a need basis from 8am onwards today [Thursday] on one carriageway of Captain Gaur Marg coming from Okhla NSIC Metro station towards Iskcon. Vehicles coming from Outer Ring Road will be diverted straight towards Modi Mill flyover for Ashram Chowk,” the advisory said.

Police said that entry to the main Laxmi Narain Mandir will be from Mandir Marg via Kali Bari Marg or Peshwa Road. Door frame metal detectors have been put up for the visitors, who will also be subjected to handheld metal detector scanning before entry into the temple. Police have requested the devotees to cooperate with the security personnel.

“Handbags, briefcases, parcels, food packets, cameras, mobile phones, and other battery-operated equipment are not permitted on the temple premises. We urge the devotees not to carry such items, as they will not be allowed to enter the temple if found carrying any of the articles,” said a police officer monitoring the security arrangement.

The temple authorities have made arrangements for the devotees to deposit their footwear at stalls adjacent to Kali Bari Marg and the Hindu Maha Sabha office on Peshwa Road. The visitors can enter the temple after removing their footwear.

The advisory said the entry to the Geeta Bhawan and the Vatika will be only through the main temple gates. All other gates to the temple complex will remain closed. There are two exit gates from the temple complex.

No entry will be permitted from gate number three. “A public assistance booth has been set up near the main gate of the temple,” the advisory said.

The diversions and restrictions will remain in force until Friday morning.

A religious procession around Connaught Place on Wednesday led to traffic jams as road closures crippled commutes for a second straight day.

