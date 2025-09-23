A 22-year-old dance instructor has been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl multiple times at his dance academy in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, police said on Monday. Dance instructor arrested for raping 17-yr-old student

The case came to light on September 12 when the minor, a Class 12 student at a private school in Model Town and daughter of a Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector, approached the police station with her mother.

According to her complaint, she joined the academy, where the accused teaches freestyle and hip-hop dance to children, in September 2023 after learning about his reputation as a dancer who had performed in various events and competitions.

A senior police officer, quoting the complaint, stated that the accused initially presented himself as a friend and mentor, assisting her with dance training.

However, in February 2025, the minor alleged that he called her to an empty classroom. “The accused raped her at the dance academy and later threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone,” the officer, who asked not to be identified, said.

Fearing for her safety, the victim stopped attending classes, but the man allegedly continued to harass her.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh confirmed, “He forcefully raped the minor two more times -- on July 28 and another occasion, of which date is unclear-- after which she stopped responding to his calls entirely.”

The victim’s parents grew suspicious when she abruptly discontinued her dance lessons despite her passion for dancing. “Around September 11-12, they insisted on knowing the reason, and she broke down and revealed the ordeal,” an investigator privy to the case details said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape and criminal intimidation, along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

“We took the minor’s complaint and investigated the case. The accused was arrested last week in the case and investigation is underway,” the DCP said.

Police are also questioning other minor students who trained under the dance instructor, as he reportedly taught over 20 students, most of whom were young girls. The man, police said, maintained an active Instagram page where he frequently posted videos of himself dancing with children.