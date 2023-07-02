DDA to allow merging flats in latest plan

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Sunday said that it will allow merging two flats offered under the ongoing ‘first come, first serve’ scheme for allotting 5,600 flats. Flats are on offer at Jasola, Narela and Rohini. (HT Archive)

Officials said that this has been done to give applicants flexibility to modify and increase living area in the flats allotted to them.

“If an applicant happens to buy two adjacent flats on offer in this scheme of FCFS Phase IV, he has the liberty of amalgamating the two by opening a common door through the common wall between them, subject to necessary structural approvals,” said a DDA spokesperson.

Officials added that this is applicable to all localities and all types of flats on offer under the scheme. The offer will also be extended to applicants who buy a new flat adjacent to a flat which they already own from an earlier scheme.

DDA launched the housing scheme for over 5,600 flats across all categories at various locations in the national capital on June 30. Under the scheme, 1BHK flats are available in Narela, Siraspur, Rohini and Lok nayak Puram; 2BHK units have been offered in Narela and Dwarka while 3BHK flats are available in Jasola.

According to senior DDA officials, EWS and LIG segment are being given priority in this housing scheme. Flat prices have been fixed for these with categories with discounts. Applicants for booking and registration of EWS flat will have to provide income certificate of the entire family for less than ₹10 lakh.

Applicants can log in to the DDA website and register to get scheme details. They have 10 days to visit the sample flats in all locations, following which the booking of flats will be available from 12pm on July 10.

Officials said that the scheme is already receiving good response from the public and around 4000 registrations have been made so far. According to DDA official, EWS category people can book the flat by giving ₹50,000 as booking amount, LIG in ₹1 lakh, MIG in ₹4 lakh while, HIG can book the flat in ₹10 lakh. The price of HIG flats in Jasola Vihar ranges from ₹2.08 crore to ₹2.18 crore. The price of MIG flat in Dwarka ranges from ₹1.25 crore to ₹1.35 crore. While the cost of LIG flats in Narela and Rohini is ₹15 lakh, ₹17 lakh in Siraspur and ₹30 lakh in Lok Nayakpuram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON