News / Cities / Delhi News / DDA e-auction: 450 properties up for sale in Delhi, registration open till Nov 6

DDA e-auction: 450 properties up for sale in Delhi, registration open till Nov 6

ByHT News Desk
Oct 19, 2023 04:29 PM IST

DDA e-auction: 18th phase of DDA's mega e-auction open for registration till November 6

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a mega e-auction featuring prime plots, built-up shops, kiosks, mobile tower sites, and other properties. Online bidding for these properties is scheduled to take place over three days from November 7 to 9.

DDA auction (HT photo)
DDA auction (HT photo)

Which types of properties are part of the DDA auction?

• The DDA has invited bids for 50 institutional plots, including 20 religious sites on a leasehold basis.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

• There are 12 industrial plots, 46 residential plots, two group housing plots, 28 commercial plots, and 19 small-sized residential plots in Rohini, all on a freehold basis.

• Additionally, bids have been invited for two CNG/green fuel sites and four gas godowns on an annual license fee.

• There are 145 freehold built-up shops, 13 freehold Janak Place shops, 15 kiosks, 16 mobile tower sites, and 105 function sites on a monthly license fee.

DDA e-auction registration details

For those interested in participating in this latest phase of e-auction -- the 18th phase of its mega e-auction -- for prime plots, CNG sites, built-up shops, kiosks, mobile tower sites and others, registration is open till November 6, the officials said.

The DDA has also set up a help desk at its office in Vikas Sadan to address queries and assist with digital signatures, registration, and bidder training. The help desk is available for assistance from Monday to Friday between 11am and 5pm.

DDA's mega e-auction dates

• Bidding for function sites, kiosks, mobile tower sites, CNG/green fuel sites, and institutional plots will be held on November 7.

• Bidding for industrial, residential, and small-sized residential plots is scheduled for November 8.

• The auction for commercial and group housing plots, Janak Place shops, and built-up shops will take place on November 9.

The process of issuance of the Letter of Intent and demand-cum-allotment letter in favour of the H1 is to commence and be completed in a time-bound manner, soon after completion of the e-auction, the statement added.

(Inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out