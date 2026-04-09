New Delhi, The Delhi Development Authority is planning to organise a mega cultural event at Mehrauli Archaeological Park, featuring performances by artists from across the country, officials said on Thursday. DDA to host pan-India cultural event with food, music at Mehrauli Archaeological Park

The multi-state event, themed around Baisakhi, is expected to host around 400 guests, who will be served a wide variety of festive snacks amid music and other festivities. The final date of the event is yet to be finalised.

Baisakhi is a harvest festival celebrated in north India, mainly Punjab, around April 14.

The event at Mehrauli Archeological Park is part of a broader initiative of the land owning agency to create public spaces that not only reflect Delhi's identity but also actively bring people together through shared experiences.

Nearly 100 artists, around 15 from each participating state, will perform at the venue. Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are the states that are participating in the event.

According to the plan, waterproof tents, vanity vans, portable toilets, floodlights, and other arrangements are being made for the multi-state event.

Earlier this year, DDA hosted an event at 'Baansera' park near Sarai Kale Khan, the authority also plans to appoint an event management company to curate, manage and execute a comprehensive annual calendar of events at designated locations in Delhi.

Food will play a central role in the celebration, with a diverse spread of regional dishes planned. From eastern India, offerings will include jhol momos with sesame gravy, Kolkata paneer kathi roll, beetroot chop and jhalmuri.

The assortment of snacks would also include Gujarati Dabeli, Khandvi Rolls and Khaman Dhokla, from Punjab Pindi Dahi Bhalla, Bhutteyan di Tikki and Tille Wali Kulfi among others.

In addition, a live dosa counter serving benne dosa and other South Indian delicacies such as vegetable stew with appam, Malabari parotta, mini podi idli and medu vada is likely to be set up.

"Delhi has always been a living cultural mosaic, shaped by its history and diverse communities. A tender has been floated to hire a company," a DDA official said.

The Mehrauli Archaeological Park is located in south Delhi.

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