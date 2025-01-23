Deconcretise Yamuna on lines of Clean Ganga, NGT tells DDA

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked to Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to incorporate different levels of deconcretisation in six of its ongoing projects on the Yamuna floodplains, adding that suggestions by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) will have to be incorporated. The projects in conversation comprise Asita East, two casting yards, two ghats and the currently defunct Millenium bus depot site, which were inspected by the NMCG in August last year. NGT further ordered DDA to comply with remedial actions suggested by NMCG, who had in October reported that all these projects have deconcretisation involved. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

NGT had last April taken suo motu cognisance of a news report which mentioned that DDA had failed to take action against illegal construction on the Yamuna floodplains. The report had mentioned these six projects, prompting the NGT to ask agencies such as the NMCG and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to look into the allegations.

In its January 21 order, NGT cited construction violations against the tribunal’s 2015 order in the matter of ‘Manoj Mishra vs. Union of India & Ors.’ wherein guidelines were issued for regulating the construction on the Yamuna floodplains. These guidelines had said that no permanent structures or concretisation are allowed in the floodplain, barring in exceptional cases. NGT further ordered DDA to comply with remedial actions suggested by NMCG, who had in October reported that all these projects have deconcretisation involved. HT has seen a copy of the report.

At Sur ghat and Qudsia ghat (now renamed as Vasudev ghat), NMCG said has ordered to make the place “natural” and ensure the pathways made of concrete are instead made of porous material to allow water to percolate to the floodplain below. Further, two casting yards were found on-ground – one next to the DDA’s bamboo park Baansera and the other, around 2km from the Signature Bridge. Both the grounds are to be deconcretised, and DDA to approach the PWD and the DMRC-- the agencies involved in the construction.

At DDA’s Asita East -- a project designed to “rejuvenate the ecology of the Yamuna floodplains -- was also found to have concrete pathways that were over 10 feet wide. NMCG has asked the DDA to rework the plans and reduce the paved area. “Further, DDA to only allow manually run bicycles/battery cars, that too in limited regions of the restored area..” NMCG had said.

Referring to the now defunct Millenium bus depot site near Sarai Kale Khan, DDA will have to carry out tests on fly-ash and material usage possibilities. An action plan will have to be prepared, in addition to an ‘ecosystem rejuvenation and restoration plan’ for the site. The deconcretisation of the area should be done in a way that it does not impact the river’s ecology, NMCG had said in its report.

“Hence, we dispose of the original application....directing the DDA to comply with the remedial action suggested by the team constituted by the NMCG and observations contained in the report of CPCB as expeditiously as possible without causing any unnecessary delay..” a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava added in the order, stating the DDA will have to share information with the NMCG.