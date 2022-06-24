Delhi: 10-yr-old killed after getting entangled in skipping rope
- The police said they were ascertaining if the boy was trying to enact a stunt that he may have seen on the TV or online.
In a freak accident, a 10-year-old boy was killed after a skipping rope he was playing with at his house in northeast Delhi’s Kartar Nagar near New Usmanpur allegedly got entangled around his neck, choking him on the spot, on Wednesday, the police said.
No foul play emerged during the enquiry, and, as a result, no case was registered in connection with the death, the police said.
A police officer said that the incident took place around 7pm and the boy’s mother was present at their second floor house while he was playing with the skipping rope. The boy’s father is employed as manager at an electrical firm and was away. His mother is a homemaker.
The officer said that the police learnt about the incident after they received a call from a hospital where the boy was admitted by his family. He was dead at the time of the arrival. An inquest proceeding under section 174 of CrPC was initiated into the matter.
Initial enquiry, the officer said, revealed that the boy used to watch videos featuring stunts. htc
